Edith alvarez

Tampico / 18.09.2021 11:10:30

A new list was published by the Tamaulipas Ministry of Education (SET) to allow the return to face-to-face classes in 152 schools that signed up for the call, most of them are private.

The authority determined that 37 public and 117 private schools are already allowed to return to face-to-face classes in preschool, primary and secondary school.

The approved schools are located in municipalities such as Tampico, Ciudad Madero, Altamira, Ciudad Victoria, Reynosa, Matamoros and El Mante.

These schools are in addition to the 547 elementary schools, from municipalities in Phase 2, and the 45 campuses They are in municipalities in Phase 1 that requested to return to classes through the respective call

EAS