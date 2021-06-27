Cristina Gomez

One of the rural normal schools that exist in Mexico is located in Tamaulipas. From the ejido San Jose de las Flores in the municipality of Güémez, faces the challenges of the pandemic.

The campus called “Master Lauro Aguirre” demands financial support, as these schools face a serious crisis due to budget cuts that have put its operation at risk.

The school carries 44 years training teachers. On 2020, is Normal Rural He had 550 enrolled for the Degree in elementary education and in his best days he came to have 620 students. The 70 percent they are women.

The school was founded on November 18, 1976 and was officially recognized on March 4 the following year; has received students from 30 municipalities of the state and its director Jorge Cantu Quintanilla has recognized that the campus you need support to improve your infrastructure.

“The most affected are the rural normals and especially now with the covid-19”, pointed out the MP Martha Tagle, who asked to meet the demands of these schools and that in 2022 Sufficient resources are allocated for the implementation of the National Strategy for the Improvement of Normal Schools.

In a point of agreement initiative, it proposes to urge the SEP to inform the progress of said strategy and that tax authorities guarantee budget sufficiency, paying special attention to the decent functioning of rural schools, which it affirms are 16 in the country.

“These schools have been an option for many students because it offers them the possibility of accessing a secondary and higher education and professional development that is difficult to achieve in those rural communities that only have basic education coverage.”

He stated that they are indispensable schools for those who seek to continue the higher education, but they do not have money for their transfer, room and maintenance in places where the coverage and offer is broader.

