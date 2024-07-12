San Fernando, Tamaulipas.- A group of about 30 citizens blocked the San Fernando-Matamoros highway while demonstrating for justice, so traffic has been paralyzed since 11:00 a.m. (10:00 a.m. Monterrey time), the Public Security Secretariat reported.

The route that connects the center of the state with the northern border began to register a congestion of vehicles at kilometer 219 of the Los Vergeles ejido, in San Fernando.

Protesters carry signs with photographs of missing persons and demand justice from the authorities.

The Tamaulipas Security Spokesperson detailed that personnel from the State Highway Support Guard from the “González Villarreal” Secure Station are at the site of the blockade to preserve security.

“It is recommended to take extreme precautions and use alternative routes if required,” the authority said.