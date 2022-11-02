Monterrey.- Given the announcement yesterday in Monterrey by the Secretary of the Interior to postpone the transfer from Nuevo León to Tamaulipasproducers analyze actions to take to demand compliance with the 1996 treaty and accused Adam Augusto Lopez to politicize the issue in order to seek the 2024 presidential candidacy.

They also called a meeting next Friday to agree on the measures to be taken, which include a lawsuit through legal channels derived from the omission of the With water for the shipment that should have started yesterday, November 1.

The representative of said district, Marco Antonio Garza Acostasaid that yesterday he met with the users of 026 to meet and determine the legal strategy to undertake, as well as the protests that they will carry out.

“We call an urgent meeting, even if Conagua is not present, which will be invited, to take actions and measures regarding the transfer, because we are not going to allow them to take longer, since there are serious damages right now in the field due to have not been able to give a favorable response,” he said.

“We already need a definition, but with or without Conagua we are going to meet; we are going to move forward with this march and we are going to take other types of more radical measures, in order to be heard.”

“This is already going to come in with complaints from lawyers and amparos, and what has to be done through legal means to comply with the 1996 agreement,” he added.

Garza said that last night he spoke by telephone with officials from the state administration to ask for their support and demand the transfer.

He said that while the Governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, has come out in defense of the water of The knife, in Tamaulipas they have had no response or support from the State.

“And here, on the other hand, we haven’t had a rapprochement with Governor Américo Villarreal until now,” he asserted.

The foregoing, after they have requested an audience with Villarreal to address the issue of the transfer and it has not been possible, after collaborators of the President argued that his agenda is saturated.

The transfer issue, he accused, was politicized by the Secretary of the Interior for two purposes: to ensure that the Congress of Nuevo Leon support the minute to militarize the country and its presidential aspirations by 2024.

“Right now this Mr. Secretary Adán Augusto, I see that he is in Monterrey and not seeing the problem of the transfer because he is involved in politics, he is trying to see if the vote of the Congress of the State of Nuevo León is positive for the Army to remain in the streets” he questioned.

“So, we believe to a certain extent that you are confusing this with the transfer, because you cannot agree with other types of people to get an opinion and an opinion, I say, because that corresponds to it, it is incumbent on it and it corresponds especially to Conagua” , he added.

– Has the issue been politicized?

– That’s what we’re seeing there right now. Because the man is looking higher up, he brings vision higher up, he wants to make points, it is so that he is taken into account for the presidency. He is seeing it politically when the problem of the dams is a technical problem.

Producers from Irrigation District 026 on the Tamaulipas border warned of losses of more than 2.2 billion pesos if water is not sent from the El Cuchillo Regal Dam to the Marte R. Gómez del Estado.

The knifehe said, has approximately 762 million cubic meters of storage, while Irrigation District 026 requires about 320 million cubic meters of water to plant more than 75 thousand hectares of grain.

In the event of the transfer, he stated that El Cuchillo would keep 442 million cubic meters and its needs to supply water to Monterrey amount to an annual demand of 153 million cubic meters, that is, they would not be affected if the water is sent to Tamaulipas.

“So we are still leaving 150 million (cubic meters) more, so they guarantee more than three years of water,” he said.

Likewise, they rejected that compensation be agreed upon, because later it would become customary and Tamaulipas would lose water over the years.

“We do not want any type of compensation because pretend that I am accepting that the water is never going to pass to us and we are going to have to irrigate temporary and that is not the way out, so we have to look for the legal way to reach to agreements that are good for both parties,” he said.