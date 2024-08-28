Reynosa.- A Tamaulipas State Guard agent died and two others were injured after being ambushed by armed men early Wednesday morning on the Libramiento Sur Dos, near the Colonia Pirámides, in Reynosa.

According to police sources, the patrol car that was attacked was manned by escorts from the Reynosa State Guard coordination.

The deceased agent was identified only as “Santiago”, while the injured were identified as Victor and Eddy. According to initial investigations, the State Guard agents were conducting surveillance patrols on the Sur Bypass Two, around 2:30 in the morning.

At the height of Colonia Pirámides and Hospital 270 of the IMSS, “stars” that were thrown onto the pavement caused the unit to get a flat tire, which caused the agents to get out to inspect the patrol car.

At that moment, armed men arrived in vehicles and the shooting began. The police returned fire and a fierce confrontation ensued that lasted several minutes. One policeman was shot down and the other two continued to defend themselves, but were also wounded by bullets. The officers managed to call for help from their colleagues, so the attackers fled. At almost 03:00 in the morning, the scene of the attack was full of patrol cars and ambulances. The officers were taken to the General Hospital for medical attention and, after gathering evidence and carrying out various procedures, the investigating prosecutor ordered the transfer of the deceased policeman to the Forensic Medical Service. During the early morning there was a large mobilization of the security forces and the military to try to locate the attackers.