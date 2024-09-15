Victoria City, Mexico.– The winner of the fight between Mexican Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez and Puerto Rican Edgar Berlanga, which will take place tonight in Las Vegas, will take home a Super Middleweight title belt that was made in Tamaulipas and paid for by the State Government.

Yesterday, prior to the boxers’ weigh-in ceremony held in Nevada, Benjamín Hernández and Manuel Virues Lozano, heads of state Tourism and Sports, respectively, met with Álvarez to give him a Tamaulipas leather belt.

In addition, during the presentation of the boxers, the belt that will be worn by the winner of the battle, which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena, was revealed. The piece was made by artisans from Tula, Tamaulipas, in commemoration of the bicentennial of the State.

Last May, “Canelo” obtained the first edition of the Tamaulipas Belt, which at that time was made by artisans from Ciudad Victoria and represents the flora and vegetation of the entity.