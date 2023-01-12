Tamaulipas.- After different violent events registered in two days, Tamaulipas registered a balance of six deaths, in the girl border.

Among the fatalities is a soldier and also two policemen They were injured by gunshots. The discovery of three human heads was also reported.

In one of the most recent violent acts, armed civilians attacked state elements in Ciudad Mier, one of the five municipalities that make up the area.

The incident arose on Tuesday night, when the officers They were on a surveillance tour of the municipality and were suddenly attacked with bullets.

After the attack, two elements of the State Guard were injured and there was damage to the patrol cars.

In another attack registered on Monday, in Miguel Alemán, a soldier identified as Yahir, originally from Veracruz, died.

By repelling the bulletsmilitary personnel They killed two of the attackers.

On the other hand, on Tuesday authorities found three human heads in the vicinity of a property in the Los Ángeles ejido, of the girl border.

In all cases, the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) was aware of the facts.

A few hours after the violent events in the Tamaulipas border regionthis Wednesday 600 troops from the Army special forces arrived in that area: 300 to Nuevo Laredo and 300 to Reynosa, sources said.