Victoria City.- Americo VillarrealMorena’s candidate for governor of Tamaulipas, assures that will not participate in the second debate which will take place this May 22 in the capital of Tamaulipas. However, César Verástegui Ostos from the “Va por Tamaulipas” coalition and Arturo Díez Gutiérrez from the Movimiento Ciudadano party will attend the event.

The decision of Dr. Villarreal was announced by Ernesto Palacio Corderostate leader of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), According to the morenista, the candidate has an event scheduled on the same day and time that the second debate between the candidates for the governorship of Tamaulipas will take place.

Cordero explained that all the leaders of Morena recommended Américo Villarreal to refrain from participating in the debate and he accepted.

“The leaders of the parties that make up the coalition suggest that the candidate not participate in the debate, but it is now official, he already told us, that he will not attend, so that same day there will be a great event with the militants. and sympathizers, and send them our proposals and our government plan,” said the delegate.

Cordero assured that on the day of the debate he will present Villareal’s Government Plan, which will give him victory in the electoral elections on June 5.