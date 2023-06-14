The Councilor of the National Action Party (PAN) in the town hall of Reynosa, Tamaulipas, Denisse Ahumada Martínez, was arrested in texas in possession of one hundred pounds of marijuana.

Media from the state of Tamaulipas indicated that the member of the municipal body was apprehended last Saturday in the checkpoint located in Falfurrias, Texas, when I was traveling on board a owned Mazda truck and went to the city of Saint Anthony.

They pointed out that when going through the X-raysBorder Patrol agents detected seat anomaliesso they passed it on for further review.

That was how they found several packages made of brown and aluminum tape, containing hundred pounds of marijuanawhile the canine pairs also detected cocaine residue on door trims.

The arrest occurred on Saturday, June 10, and according to information released in the Texas Valley, Ahumada Martínez was driving the unit herself, although it was not stated if she was accompanied by someone else.

This Monday, he made his first appearance in federal court in McAllen, Texas, where the judge ordered his temporary detention without bail.