In the first half of 2021, the second pandemic year, 1409 minors were orphaned in Tamaulipas due to the death of his mother, who was his only financial supporter.

This is revealed in the document of the Third Government Report of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, when detailing the results of the Life Insurance for Heads of Household program.

The Social Policy section specifies that From January to June of this year, 1409 girls, boys and adolescents lost their mother in the state, for which they were incorporated into said beneficio.

Indicates that The program was integrated into the Support Plan for the Wellbeing of Girls and Boys, Children of Working Motherss, after the termination of the Life Insurance Trust for Heads of Household.

Now Modality A is the support for children of working mothers in force since 2019, and as of January 2021, Modality B was incorporated, which helps minors in maternal orphans.

The foregoing, according to what is stated in the report, is “in order to give continuity to the rights of children and adolescents who enrolled in the program and promote their well-being.”

In the period 2019-2020, and until the closing of the Trust, The Life Insurance Program for Heads of Family exercised a total of 4,026 million pesos nationwide.

As of June 2021, the program has a registry of 71,112 beneficiaries, of which 7,155 reside in indigenous and / or Afro-Mexican communities.

In the first semester of this year, 38,725 orphans were cared for, with support for a total of 173.74 million pesos.

In Tamaulipas there was coverage of 1,409 minors in that period and the target population of the Ministry of Welfare for this year is 2,228.

The state with the most beneficiaries is Edomex with 3,670 and Baja California Sur with 467. The economic resource is delivered directly, without intermediaries and bimonthly, according to the school level.

From newborn to preschool they are 360 ​​pesos per month, primary 600, secondary 845, upper average 1,090 and higher $ 1,200.

The report does not detail the causes for which the mothers of families died.