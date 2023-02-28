Tamara Pisnoli at the home of Ilary Blasi, the last public outing before the sentence: Teo Mammuccari was also there

A party at Ilary Blasi’s house a few days after the sentence of 7 years and 2 months. Tamara Pisnoli was among the guests in the EUR villa of the presenter of the Island of the famous, less than two weeks before being found guilty of attempted extortion, robbery and injuries.

For Daniele De Rossi’s ex-wife it is the last public dinner before the sentence. As shown by the shot published on the Instagram profile of Ilary Blasi’s fanpage, other people close to Ilary Blasi were also present at the party, such as his sister Silvia, Angelo Marozzini, cousin of Francesco Totti, and his son Christian with his girlfriend. With them also Teo Mammucari, who performed in a hypnosis show with the help of the landlady. Together with Pisnoli also the third husband, Stefano Mezzaroma.

The ex-wife of Daniele De Rossi, with a past as a dancer in Sarabanda, was convicted last week of having an entrepreneur, Antonello Ieffi, beaten up, from whom she wanted the return of the funds she had invested with him and an additional sum for a total of 200,000 euros.

According to Ieffi’s story, that day in July 2013, Pisnoli would have ordered his men who had just cut off his head with a knife to take him to make the transfer and to “kill” him. The man then managed to escape by playing dead.