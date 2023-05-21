The magistrates described his personality as “alarming, with a life marked by the use of violence and threats in economic and social relations”





The reasons for the sentence in the first instance to 7 years and two months have come out for Tamara Pisnoli (39), ex-wife of “Captain Future” born Daniel De Rossiformer leader of Roma and now married to Stefano Mezzaroma.

Blonde, statuesque physicist, she is a friend of Ilary Blasi, ex-wife of Francesco Totti.

The sentence was imposed on her on 24 February by judges Laria Amarù, Valerio De Gioia and Giovanna Rispoli.

Magistrates described his personality as “alarming, with a life marked by the use of violence and threats in economic and social relations”.

The accusation is that of extortion and aggravated robbery against Antonello Ieffi (44), entrepreneur and former partner of Manuela Arcuri.

The same reasons are used for Francesco Camilletti and Francesco Milanoalso accused and sentenced to seven years.

The sentence imposed is quite high and discounts the fact that the judges of the fourth criminal section they did not grant the generic extenuating circumstances in the “maximum gradation”, which technically prevents the reduction of a further third of the sentence.

The judges then further argued:

“His only concern was not to create friction with other exponents of local crime” pointing out that the use of violence for Pisnoli “served as a warning to those who would have dared to oppose it”.

It all starts in the hot summer of 2013, so 10 years ago.

Pisnoli enters into business with Ieffi, financing him with 84,000 euros to acquire a plant license for the production of photovoltaics.

