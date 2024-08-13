Tamara Pettinatoa well-known presenter, spoke out for the first time regarding the video that shows her with former President Alberto Fernández in the Casa Rosada.

According to Pettinato, This video corresponds to a lunch after an interview conducted “within the framework of a documentary work for Chinese television”thus denying rumors that the meeting took place during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The driver also reported being “victim of a harassment campaign” and said that they are using her in this controversy.

In a message posted on her Instagram account, Pettinato said: “After a brief silence, I felt the need to clarify some things. In recent days I have been the victim of a harassment campaign following the publication of a private video in which I appear filmed by former President Alberto Fernández. The intentions for which this material is made public and disseminated may be many. I am not going to dwell on that.”

A video was also released in which the left-wing politician “interviewed” media personality Tamara Pettinato in the presidential office. pic.twitter.com/ZCfbHBjI1e — Hernan Rodriguez (@HernanRSotelo_) August 9, 2024

The controversy surrounding the video

Last Thursday, a video surfaced of Pettinato and Fernández sharing a beer at the presidential villa. In the images, both are having an intimate conversation and expressing the affection they feel for each other. Following the publication, speculation arose that the event would take place during the pandemic, which intensified criticism of Pettinato on social media, especially considering the scandal of Fabiola Yañez’s birthday party in 2020.

Pettinato clarified that the images “correspond to a lunch I had with the former president after conducting an interview at Casa Rosada as part of a documentary for Chinese television on that country’s relations with Argentina in January 2022. There were no health restrictions at that time.”

The 39-year-old host stressed that, although she maintains a relationship of trust with Fernández, the circumstances under which the images were filmed have been misinterpreted.: “They are using me. I am not naive and I have worked in the media for more than 20 years. Now, isn’t it obvious that they are diverting attention? Does it turn out that a complaint of gender violence is covered up with more violence against a woman?” she asked in her post.

Accusations and clarifications about his work with the State

In addition, Pettinato addressed the accusations related to her work for the National Secretariat of Commerce, where she was hired for an official event during the Fernández administration. “For that campaign I was hired by a private production company and under no circumstances did I receive the amount that they are blatantly circulating in the media,” she explained.

The driver also She stressed that she was not recommended or favored by anyone in that job.: “No one arranged or recommended me. It is the only job related to the State that I had. It lasted only one day in November 2022. I never benefited from my connection with the former president. What an irony. Is a victim of gender violence defended by re-victimizing her? Is she protected by attacking, objectifying and denigrating women? Hypocrisy and lies at the service of male chauvinist power,” she added.

This Monday, Pettinato was seen in Comodoro Rivadavia accompanied by her partner, deputy José Glinski. The host, who has chosen not to appear on the programs where she used to participate, has not announced a date for his return to television.

In his final message, Pettinato asked that the attacks against her and the moral assessments that involve her in a situation that is beyond her control be stopped.“I am writing this to publicly ask you to stop using my name and making moral judgments in the context of a situation that is beyond my control, and to respect my person without being a victim of harassment and persecution. You see me or hear me every day in my usual workplaces. Thank you to all those who send me messages of support and contribute some common sense,” she concluded.

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from La Nación, and was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.