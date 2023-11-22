If until recently we basically knew about the male experiences in the camps, both in the Soviet gulag and in the Nazi concentration camp, the panorama has begun to change when female voices began to reach us from different publishers. Until now, the most remarkable memoirs about the experience of women in the gulag were those of Margarete Buber-Neuman – the author recounts her experiences in the camps of both totalitarianisms, reaching the conclusion that the gulag was even worse than the Nazi camps. ; of Anna Lárina, wife of Mikhail Bukharin, who during her confinement in the gulag saw a long procession of mothers, wives, daughters and sisters of the Bolsheviks pass through the penitentiary institutions who at the time had helped to implement the ideals of revolution; and Evgenia Ginzburg, who after 18 years in the gulag examines in her memoirs her guilt for having been part of the totalitarian apparatus without wanting to see her true nature.

When I traveled to Moscow, a few years before the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, to interview the few surviving women of the Stalinist gulag who were still alive, everyone who knew the subject recommended that I meet with Tamara Petkevich, one of the most well-known former prisoners whose memoirs attracted attention in Russia. In the end I was not able to see her because that survivor from Petersburg, at 90 years old, was not in good health. And that is why I was happy to see that her memoir had been published in Spain, and also by two eminent publishers such as Periférica and Errata Naturae, who shared the translation and publication of the 700 pages that occupy their Memoirs of an actress in the gulag.

Police file of Tamara Petkevich upon entering the gulag. Photograph included in the book ‘Memoirs of an actress in the gulag’.

As in the case of the two books mentioned above, Tamara Petkevich also belonged to one of those families that, since their affiliation to the Communist Party, enthusiastically helped the Bolshevik revolution to triumph in Russia. And as in the case of many other prisoners, her father was a victim of the Great Stalinist Purge of 1937 when Tamara was 17 years old. As the daughter of an “enemy of the people,” years later Tamara is sentenced in a fraudulent trial to seven years of hard labor. In clear, lively and insightful prose, the author tells of her journey through the horrors of Stalinism: “So, back to fighting for my ration, to the dirt, to the obscenities and the fear. At night I dreamed of cubic meters of earth and a shovel making its way through the frozen layers.”

However, the author never let herself be discouraged for long. That’s also why her book quickly moves from horror to action, which makes her memoirs read like a novel. Even in the most brutal conditions, Tamara found companionship and affinity, and even love. Friendship, compassion, and falling in love are what helped him the most to keep her spirits up. And becoming an actress was decisive. Although the theatrical shows moved in line with communist ideology, culture and creation in the gulag returned humanity to those who were able to dedicate themselves to them. And even during the hardest hours of compulsory labor, and in the cruelest conditions that reigned in the barracks, the prisoners could abstract themselves from the soulless and create their own world.

After leaving the gulag, once Stalin died, at the age of 40 Tamara began to study at the Theater Faculty in Leningrad. It was her way of staying true to herself.

Memoirs of an actress in the gulag Tamara Petkevich

Translation by Alexandra Rybalko Tokarenko

Periférica & Errata naturae, 2023

704 pages, 28 euros

