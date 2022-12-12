COLPISA Monday, December 12, 2022, 19:34



Tamara Gorro has announced that she is definitively separating from Ezequiel Garay. The decision came after the influencer and the former soccer player made the decision to spend time as a couple in January of this year “with the faith and hope of continuing together.” In June, that second opportunity arrived, but now it is confirmed that it did not have a good result. During this summer the couple has published images in which it was shown that everything had returned to normal. Now, however, the decision to separate is firm.

«Ezequiel and I have definitely made the decision to continue our separate ways. I want to highlight the deep love I feel for the person who made me happy during all these years and the respect I will have for life for the father of my children. For my own health, I don’t want to talk about this topic, since it doesn’t do me any good, it’s something VERY PAINFUL”, the collaborator of ‘Y Ahora Sonsoles’ underlined in capital letters.

2022 has not been an easy year for either of them. Tamara announced at the end of last year that she suffered from a mental illness for which she was receiving psychiatric and psychological treatment; and this summer she had to have her gallbladder removed. Ezequiel was forced to retire from professional soccer in July 2021 due to a chronic injury. And, both, have faced this July the death of Valeria, the 9-year-old daughter of his best friend. The little girl had cancer.

Tamara and Ezequiel met in 2010. She participated in ‘Mujeres y Hombres y Viceversa’ and he played for Real Madrid. Two years later they got married at the El Olivar farm, located on the outskirts of Madrid. And in 2015 they fulfilled the dream of starting a family with the arrival of Shaila (seven years old), through surrogacy. Two years later, the youngest of the family, Antonio, who will be five years old this week, was born.