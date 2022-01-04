Tamara Gorro (34 years old) has started the year with bad news. As he has announced through a video on his Instagram profile: he is separating from Ezequiel Garay (35 years old). The influencer, visibly affected, wanted to emphasize that hers is a separation, “but not a divorce”, since both have “the hope of ending their lives together”, has confessed to his ‘virtual family’, the affectionate nickname with the one who calls his followers.

Tamara stressed that “nothing has happened” and that she has published this video to “anticipate the rumors of a crisis”, as well as announcing that they have been “living together without being a couple for months” and that soon “they will stop sharing House”.

“There is pain because there is love, I love him, I love him, and I know he does too,” said the influencer, unable to hold back her tears. “We consider that we have acted in a very adult way, or at least exemplary for us and for our children,” he added.

Ezequiel has shared the video on his profile and has written: «It is not a goodbye, it is a see you later. I love you and whatever happens you will always be the love of my life, thank you for these twelve wonderful years ».

The couple have two children in common, Shaila, 6, who was born through surrogacy, and Antonio, 3. They both got married on June 24, 2012 in Alcalá de Henares (Madrid) after two years of dating. Last year, for their anniversary, they both renewed their vows at a surprise wedding that Tamara prepared. They were one of the most established couples in the world of the heart and, in addition, they always left signs of their love on social networks. Now, the former tronista of Mujeres y Hombres y Viceversa has admitted that the potholes have made a dent in their relationship, because “they were not a perfect marriage.”

It is not an easy season for the influencer, because just a few weeks ago she announced that she suffered from a mental illness for which she was receiving psychiatric and psychological treatment. For his part, Ezequiel retired from soccer last July due to a chronic injury. And both announced in September a joint project, the real estate ‘Gargor’.