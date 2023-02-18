Tamara Falco, daughter of Isabel Presyler, He specified what is the relationship he maintains with the writer Mario Vargas Llosa after the media war that has occurred between him and his mother.

Tamara Falco, the heiress of Isabella Preysler —who supposedly did not have a good relationship with Mario Vargas Llosa because he did not tolerate that he was the talk of the tabloids—, he has decided not to invite the Peruvian writer to his wedding with Íñigo Olieva. For the first time, the daughter of the Spanish socialite spoke about the break between her mother and the Nobel Prize for Literature.

On his way through the Mercedes Fashion Week, fashion event in Madrid, Spain, various media took the opportunity to consult him about the media confrontation that would have germinated between his mother and Mario Vargas Llosa.

Tamara Falcó sends a message to Mario Vargas Llosa

After the controversy that arose because Isabel Preysler gave Mario Vargas Llosa an ultimatum for allegedly teasing her children, the Spanish marquise broke her silence and gave her opinion on the latest events that linked her to the Nobel Prize.

“I love that a Nobel writes about me”, He specified at the beginning, to later add: “If you want to mention me, let it be with love.” Even before the incisive questions from the reporters, Tamara Falcó pointed out that if she ran into Mario on the street, she would say hello. “Education and respect above all,” she said.

Mario Vargas Llosa is not invited to Tamara Falcó’s wedding

Despite the fact that she ruled out having a bad deal with Mario Vargas Llosa, Tamara Falcó specified that the novelist is not invited to her wedding, as was foreseeable considering the break she had a few weeks ago with Isabel Preysler.

“In the end, Mario and my mother have broken off their relationship and It wouldn’t make much sense for me to invite Mario, but come on, we’ve gotten along great and I wish him all the best. If I have to have a conversation with him, I would have a conversation and greet him,” the Spanish celebrity said.

Tamara Falcó is the fourth daughter of Isabel Preysler. Photo: composition LR

Isabel Preysler said that Vargas Llosa made fun of Tamara Falcó

The socialite Isbael Preysler gave an interview to the magazine “Hello!”, on Wednesday, February 9, after Vargas Llosa will publish the story “The winds” in October 2021 in the magazine Free Letterswhere he would have referred to Tamara Falcó, the daughter of the television presenter.

“Mario added two paragraphs to his famous stories. In them he spoke of the Marquesas Islands (in reference to the Marquesado de Griñón that Tamara Falcó inherited) and he laughed at Tamara, a girl who has only been affectionate and loving with him,” he said.