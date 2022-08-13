Tamara Falcó says in her reality show of Netflix that “the Virgin is very important”. That her faith fills her “an emptiness that had nothing to do with the material” because “instead of wanting to go out at night and have seven drinks, what I wanted was to stay at home praying the rosary.” That her mother asked her “why she couldn’t do anything normal” when she decided, as an adult, to confirm herself along with 3,000 kids. And she explains it as if hers were a martian, when, according to CIS data from 2021, six out of ten Spanish women feel Catholic. So deviated, nothing; his is still the norm.

Winds of reaction to the achievements of modern women are blowing. It will not be an orchestrated conspiracy and it will seem depoliticized, but signs surround us that ask us to return to our usual roles: submissive to a higher order, pious, obedient. The Marquise and her friends pray at a “macro rosary party” with Hermès capes and sell it to us as if it were the monda. The couture aestheticizes again the widows locked in mourning and designers like Domenico Dolce call for a return to “the sacred, the family, black.” New York Times alert of the “terrible advent of reactionary elegance” and that “The most fashionable club in New York is the church”. Catholics who believe they are rebellious and provocative.

In 1991, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Susan Faludi described in Reaction the gloomy panorama that awaits us every time we make timid advances in equality. And, what a coincidence, it always happens to highlight those retrogrades who, feeling like outcasts without being one, will defend a cure for unhappiness by progress holding on to a worn and old rosary.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Receive the television newsletter All the news from channels and platforms, with interviews, news and analysis, as well as recommendations and criticism from our journalists SIGN UP