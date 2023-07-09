This Saturday afternoon, the journalists from the gossip press were scattered around four key points in Madrid to try to capture some detail of the relationship between Tamara Falcó (41 years old) and Íñigo Onieva (34 years old). A wedding for which the magazine Hello! would have offered an exclusive valued at more than half a million euros and about which many commentators on television and in the press have come to say that she was jinxed. At the Mandarin Oriental Ritz hotel in Madrid, the cameras have captured how the bride’s dress came out and, later, some of the guests at the wedding. In Isabel Preysler’s mansion in Puerta del Hierro, Falcó, the Marquise de Griñón, was seen leaving in a car. While in her apartment in the Madrid neighborhood of Justicia they captured Íñigo Onieva leaving for El Rincón, the palace located in Aldea del Fresno, about 50 kilometers from the capital, where the link was held. Thirty journalists were waiting for them there.

“Roll down the window, please! Are you excited to see the newlyweds?” The journalists stationed at the entrance to El Rincón begged the guests arriving at the wedding, which will undoubtedly be one of the most publicized in recent years in Spain. The magnitude of the event was noted among journalists. Stepping on the feet of others without any care, hitting the occasional nudge, anything seemed worthwhile to capture some words or shots from the guests. That has been the only way to get the boyfriend’s statements. Upon his arrival, and when asked insistently, Onieva dared to lower the car window: “Wanting to see Tamara”, have been his few words. You want to see her, and you want to turn the page and start a new chapter in her relationship, which has faced not a few scandals in the last year. Like the groom, the mother of the bride, Isabel Preysler, has been one of the most interested among journalists. Surrounded by cameras, she has been bombarded with questions, but she has limited herself to sharing a few smiles and a couple of “thank you very much”, before rolling up the window again.

Among the sea of ​​journalists, some curious people have dared to approach this palace, such as Sylvana and Claudia, from a town next to Aldea del Fresno. The sisters are faithful readers of the Hello!, and they have come accompanied by their daughters, Nevea and Alejandra, eight and ten years old. “Why have they come here?” “To see the relatives for a second, above all we want to see Íñigo,” answered Claudia, while her daughter gave a slightly embarrassed smile. Other spectators anxious to see how the hundreds of guests arrived in their cars with suits and party dresses have been Nuria, Mercedes and Rosana, all middle-aged women who have become friends today. “I would love to see what the palace is like inside,” lamented Mercedes, looking towards the eternal path from the entrance door to the palace, which is not even intuited from the fence. “I don’t know what she would do with so much money,” said Mercedes. A snack with anchovies, cheese, pâté, ham or meat sandwiches, and something to drink, have helped journalists better cope with the heat and the wait.

Tamara Falcó and Íñigo Onieva, upon their arrival this Saturday, July 8, at El Rincón (Madrid) for their wedding. Jose Velasco (europe press) / Sergio Pérez (efe)

But the first great protagonist to arrive at El Rincón has been the bride. It was around half past four in the afternoon when the Marquise de Griñón appeared at the doors of El Rincón, dressed in white and sitting next to her makeup artist, Raquel Álvarez. She has also lowered the window, but has barely said “everything is fine”, probably to maintain as much as possible that exclusivity for which the magazine Hello!, According to sources consulted by EL PAÍS, it has disbursed more than half a million euros in what could be one of the last great paid exclusives in history.

“We only have a week and a day left to be united forever in the eyes of God,” Falcó wrote on his Instagram account. Their relationship dates back to the end of 2020, and this Saturday, July 8, has been that day on which they have become husband and wife against all odds —their mediatic breakup of the engagement has remained for the history of the heart press a day after announcing it, at the same level as the boyfriend’s infidelity. And they have done it not with one priest, nor with two, but with three. Although the person in charge of officiating the link has been the priest Miguel Cruz, spiritual guide of a marquise who, among her bachelorette party plans, was to go to Fatima to pray with friends.

Isabel Preysler, mother of the bride, at the entrance to the El Rincón farm, in Aldea del Fresno, this Saturday, July 8. SERGIO PEREZ (EFE)

Tamara Falcó has walked to the altar with a veil covering her face and accompanied by her older brother, Manuel Falcó, Marquis of Castel-Moncayo. Almost an hour late, the ceremony was held in one of the largest patios in El Rincón with a lineup of musicians and a twelve-voice choir that performed classical and religious music for the occasion. Half now after reaching the altar, and after exchanging vows, Tamara and Íñigo were already declared husband and wife. A ceremony told live on the website of Hello!who have been revealing some details, such as that Father Cruz has called Íñigo Álvaro and that the candles have lit the chasuble of the priest José Luis.

The details of the wedding are protected —for this purpose, confiscated the mobile phones of the guests— so that the magazine —in which Tamara Falcó appeared on the cover a few days after she was born— is the only magazine with access to the details of the ceremony and party held in the palace that the bride inherited from her father, Carlos Falco. In addition to a report of her from her honeymoon in the Indian Ocean. But despite this exclusive, there are many things that have been revealed because there has not been a day in the last week in which something has not been revealed. So much has been said that, practically, all that remains is to know the anecdotes of the night and see the photos.

To begin with, 400 guests have attended. Among them, well-known faces beyond those of the bride’s family (with the matriarch Isabel Preysler at the helm, Chabeli and Julio José Iglesias -without their brother Enrique-, Ana Boyer and her four siblings on the father’s side have not been missing) . Some names: Vicky Martín Berrocal, Samantha Vallejo-Nágera, Pepe Rodríguez and Juan Avellaneda —whom the bride met while she was passing through Master Chef Celebrity, that the marchioness won—, Eugenia Martínez de Irujo, Pablo Motos and the rest of the team of the anthill —program in which Tamara collaborates—, Carolina Herrera, Eugenia Silva, Jon Kortajarena, Alonso Aznar, Susana Uribarri, Rosa Tous, Alessandra de Osma and Christian from Hannover…

The journalist Nuria Roca and the writer Juan del Val, companions of Tamara Flacó in ‘El Hormiguero’, upon their arrival at the wedding. SERGIO PEREZ (EFE)

Before the wedding it was also known that Tamara Falcó, in addition to wearing a family tiara with large diamonds, will wear two dresses at her wedding. This was confirmed by Wes Gordon, the creative director of Carolina Herrera who, less than two months ago, took charge of the commission when the Bilbao bridal fashion firm Sophie et Voilà broke its contract with veiled accusations of plagiarism. “It’s a mix of traditional and modern style, and very feminine,” the American designer told the paparazzi who were waiting for him on Friday upon arrival at the Madrid airport. Of course, the second dress, the one for the party, has not been white. As this newspaper has learned, the wedding dress is inspired by the one Grace Kelly wore at her wedding with Prince Raniero of Monaco and there would be no commercial agreement with the brand. Isabel Preysler’s dress is also by Carolina Herrera, a family friend, and will be “colorful,” Gordon dropped to reporters. The groom has worn a morning suit and cufflinks in the shape of the letter T (from Tamara, according to himself he shared on the way to the ceremony). And, to whom it may concern, Onieva has a 39 neck, she has launched into informing her tailor on a television program.

After the ceremony, which was a full mass —with requests for the King, Spain and the Pope included— how could it be otherwise for a woman who speaks in public of her devotion to God and the Virgin and who attends congresses Regarding the family, the agenda marked the moment of the cocktail and the subsequent dinner in the gardens. The person in charge of the menu has been the Basque chef Eneko Atxa, with the help of 45 chefs who have installed themselves in kitchens set up in the gardens to cook a dish, among others, game, in memory of the likes of the deceased father of the bride. And it will be toasted with the Marqués de Griñón rosé wine and Moët&Chandon champagne, one of the sponsors of the link.

Íñigo Onieva and Tamara Falcó say goodbye after their pre-wedding party at the Mandarín Oriental Ritz hotel in Madrid, on July 7, 2023. Francisco Guerra (Europa Press)

Just over a year ago the documentary premiered. The marquesse, on Netflix, chapters in which you could see the somewhat abandoned dependencies of El Rincón. The also scene of the weddings of Carlos Falcó and Esther Doñas (this Saturday afternoon, sitting on a television set to comment on the wedding in the special program of Antena3) and that of Julio José Iglesias with Charisse Verhaert, was seen with Chips on the walls, humidity, bad electricity and plumbing… With this Saturday’s wedding, and after months of improvements, this 1862 palace has recovered a part of the splendor of when it was the scene of hunts attended by Alfonso XIII or Juan Calos I and parties for the aristocracy. The end of the party will have a different scenario but repeated in these three days of celebration: this Sunday, attendees will be able to enjoy a brunch in the same luxury hotel in Madrid as the pre-wedding on Friday that received the youngest guests with a red carpet.

“Today our journey begins together and I couldn’t be happier to have each other to face any obstacle in life together. There is no better team, together we complete ourselves and obtain the balance that alone we could never achieve. Thank you for so much and for what is to come. I love you”, wrote Íñigo Onieva in your instagram account after their pre-wedding, in which the flamenco group Los Alpresa performed. Tamara Falcó’s publication it was very different: a photo of her alone tagging the brands of shoes, dress, bag and jewelry she wore. A few hours later, both shared a small video of the Friday night celebration —from which they kissed goodbye at the hotel door at midnight in front of dozens of journalists and onlookers— mentioning a well-known brand of tequila: the entire event it is sustained by a tangle of commercial agreements, commitments with brands (Tous, Moët&Chandon, OPI for her nails, or El Rincón itself, the best publicity for a property that the bride wants to exploit and rent for weddings, events and private celebrations) and confidentiality contracts.