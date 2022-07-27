Tamara Ecclestone robbed by 3 Italians: “7 million to those who find me the jewels”

Tamara Ecclestone’s bounty on her stolen jewelry

Seven million euros for those who help the “poor woman” (use quotes) Tamara Ecclestone to find her jewels. In 2019, the model, daughter of Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, had her London home burglarized and had precious 30 million euros taken away while she was on vacation in Lapland. The perpetrators of the theft – the most serious ever committed in a house in Great Britain – were arrested and sentenced last November to a total sentence of 28 years in prison “, explains Corriere della Sera.

Now Tamara has offered a more than hefty reward for those who help her find the stolen jewels, which have not reappeared despite the arrest of the gang which is held responsible for similar thefts across Europe. As Corriere della Sera explains, “in London they had also burgled the home of former England footballer Frank Lampard and his wife Christine, a TV presenter, from where they had stolen jewelry and watches for 60,000 pounds. gang, the Serbian Daniel Vukovic, managed to escape to Belgrade: and so far the local authorities have refused to extradite him to London “. Tamara has also offered £ 250,000 to anyone who will help bring him to justice.

