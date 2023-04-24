A renowned activist in defense of human rights, constitutional principles and sexual minorities in the country, elected in 2015 as the first transsexual deputy in Latin America, is now preparing to launch her presidential candidacy for the primary election organized by the factions of the Venezuelan opposition for October of this year, with a view to the general elections of 2024, and in the midst of the well-known institutional deterioration of the country. Tamara Adrián claims to be “the first transsexual in history to have officially presented herself for a presidential election.”

Politically close to Leopoldo López, until very recently one of the main cadres of Voluntad Popular, Adrián this time has presented her aspiration with her own electoral movement, United for Dignity, a group of voters in which, according to her own admission, At the moment, it is being discussed whether to remain in Voluntad Popular with some autonomous profile, or to continue on its own with its own political message, more focused on the agenda of human rights and social demands.

Adrián does not deny, on the contrary, the enormous symbolic power that, by itself, his candidacy has, regardless of the political apparatus that will have to be built and the votes that will have to be brought. But he clarifies that his platform “is not an LGBT project” and is not based exclusively on sectoral interests. Much less compared to the general picture of the nation.

“I intend to work to make an effective transition to democracy possible in the country,” he says. “A project that necessarily has to be progressive, as the word itself indicates, in which a negotiation with the circumstances has to be considered. Organize a social and political coalition that is as broad as possible, and that removes expressions such as “get out of Maduro” or “get out of the regime” from their everyday vocabulary.

By differentiating herself from the approach that, regarding these issues, her colleagues from Voluntad Popular have, the opposition leader emphasizes the necessary adoption of a progressive strategy to rescue the rule of law in Venezuela, which offers political guarantees to the status quo, and it distances itself from any totalizing project that proposes the deposition of the current regime to make possible the advent of a new one.

Regarding the failures of the opposition, Adrián proposes to his colleagues the consolidation of a political space different from the current one, one that is collaborative and not competitive, that allows the realignment of forces and the correct dosage of objectives. The contents of his political and government program are: “political and economic openness, human rights, amnesty, total public liberties, social assistance, productive investment.” Also, of course, rights and legal protection for sexual minorities and the definitive legalization of homosexual marriage.

The few advances that Venezuelan legislation has made in this matter -with supporters and detractors, both in Chavismo and in the opposition- are a consequence, according to the candidate, “of the militaristic machismo of the majority of the official ruling class, and also to the commitments of the PSUV with some evangelical churches that have asked the executive to delay this agenda.”

“We have enormous challenges. This will be a very complex process. Juan Guaidó has made an enormous effort, they have set up hoaxes on him, they have saddled him with responsibilities that he does not have. The amazing thing is that he doesn’t defend himself. We are in a new stage, and I think that my role is to speak to the ni-ni (that sector of the electorate that is neither with Chavismo nor with the opposition, at this moment in the majority in the polls), build again a majority that will open the route of the democratic path. But we have to be realistic. We have to fight to achieve barely fair elections. To begin with, reaching the Presidency of the Republic does not necessarily mean the end of the current political regime.”

