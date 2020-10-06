Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia’s corona report has come back negative and she has been discharged from the hospital. It is known that recently Tamannaah had confirmed her Kovid-19 positive on social media. He was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad, but has recovered now. He has given this information on his Instagram account.

Tamanna wrote, ‘By the way, me and my team are completely careful on the set. Despite this, I got fever last week. When I got my corona test done, it turned out to be positive. I was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. After proper treatment by the doctors, my corona report has come negative and I am discharged from the hospital. This week was stressful but now I feel much better. I am optimistic and hope to get well soon. At the moment, I will be in self isolation right now. Stay safe and sound. ‘

Let us tell you that Tamanna’s parents were also found corona positive earlier. She shared the post on Instagram and wrote, ‘I had mild symptoms of Kovid-19 in my parents. As a precaution, all the people of the house got an immediate investigation. Now the result has arrived. Unfortunately my parents have been found to be Kovid-19 positive. Officers have been informed about their situation.

He further wrote, ‘We are following all the necessary guidelines. The rest of the family members, staff and my test result have come negative. By the grace of God they are fighting well. All your prayers and blessings will help them recover as soon as possible. ‘