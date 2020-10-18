South Indian films actress Tamannaah Bhatia on Saturday thanked the doctors and health workers for her victory in the battle against Kovid-19. Tamannaah shared a picture of herself with doctors and hospital staff and in her caption, she wrote, “Words cannot express how grateful I am to the doctors, nurses and staff of Continental Hyderabad. I am very sick , Weak and scared, but you guys made sure that I could feel comfortable and that I could be treated in every way possible. Your generosity, care and concerns have made things much better. “

After returning from the hospital, Tamanna is currently trying to make herself strong from within. Earlier in the week, she shared a video from her verified Instagram account, in which she was seen doing workouts.

Let us tell you that Tamannaah is an artist and a person to change her life. Credits to Rajamouli’s famous film ‘Bahubali’, in which he played a warrior named Avantika.

