State of Mexico.- A tamale maker was run over by a motorist, in the Municipality of Cuautitlan Izcalli.

According to the first reports, the merchant was taking his tricycle with his merchandise along Infonavit Avenue and Constitución Avenue, Colonia Santa María Guadalupe las Torres, when he was hit by a Mini Cooper car.

After the impact, the tamale fell squarely against the asphalt, which caused his death almost instantly.

The driver wanted to flee, so municipal police officers began the pursuit until he was arrested streets later.

We invite you to read:

The motorist, an approximately 30-year-old subject, was made available to the local Public Prosecutor’s Office and was allegedly driving while intoxicated.