Tamagotchi Smart will go on sale in November in Japan in the form of a smartwatch and new functions.

If you are already a few years old, you will remember the Tamagotchi, virtual pets that became very fashionable in the 90s. They were a small keychain with a screen and we had to take care of the bug inside, feeding it and cleaning the screen of poop. Now, as times evolve, these devices have also been revolutionized, adapting to new times.

The first Tamagotchi arrived in Japan in 1996As an example, its new version Tamagotchi Smart, which has touch and voice controls and also includes new characters and elements. And now it is no longer a keychain, but it has become a kind of smartwatch. As you can imagine, take advantage of these options and we can petting or interacting with pets by voice. In addition, it has a pedometer, digital clock and the possibility of connecting with a friend’s device.

This fever revives to celebrate the Tamagotchi 25th Anniversary, which was originally released in Japan in 1996 for the first time, and from there began the digital pet revolution. That over time we have also seen in video games, such as Nintendogs.

The new version looks more like an egg-shaped smartwatch for children, so we will have more options so that it does not die in a few days. Tamagotchi Smart launches this November in Japan, but at the moment nothing is known if we will see it for the rest of the countries of the planet.

