In a market where scaling up by media companies is the trend, Talpa has deliberately made itself smaller. Last Friday it was announced that John de Mol’s company will transfer the ad sales for the TV channels SBS6, NET5, Veronica and SBS9 to Mediahuis Nederland, publisher of, among others The Telegraph and part of the concern wherever NRC is part of.

For Talpa and RTL, this is an attempt to pass the competition test for the proposed merger that was announced in June 2021, but for which permission has still not been given by the Authority for Consumers and Markets. The idea is that there will still be competition in the TV advertising market after the merger between STER (which sells advertising for the public channels) RTL and Mediahuis. The power of RTL and Talpa must therefore have been broken.

Read also: If RTL and Talpa merge, almost all commercial TV channels will be owned by one company



It hurts that Talpa divests its advertising sales. When the intention to merge was announced, RTL and Talpa still spoke of synergy benefits of between 100-120 million euros by 2025, mainly through cost savings. But now some of the economies of scale will disappear. For example, the merged group RTL-Talpa hoped to be able to offer advertisers advertising packages on all major commercial channels, but that option has now disappeared.

It is unknown how much Mediahuis Nederland pays for and can earn from the sales activities for the Talpa channels. The intended takeover does not mean that Mediahuis Nederland will receive the proceeds from Talpa’s TV advertising, estimated at between 150-200 million euros. The publisher of The Telegraph and regional newspapers such as North Holland Dagblad, Newspaper of the North and Frisian newspaper will act as a broker who collects a margin.

More demand than space on TV

The standpoint of RTL and Talpa that TV and online are interchangeable to a certain extent in the video advertising market had already been rejected by ACM. Television is too important for many advertisers and nowhere else can such a direct, massive impact be achieved. Despite the decreased share of viewer minutes (about one hour less in eight years to 138 minutes per Dutch person in 2022), the TV market is still supply-driven. There is more demand for spots than space on TV, which means that prices are driving up. The STER also “appears to be unable to exert sufficient competitive pressure” to discipline RTL and Talpa “after the proposed takeover”, according to ACM. Due to restrictive measures and the fixed prices that the STER uses, this competitor cannot be used by advertisers to play off parties against each other.

Mediahuis Nederland can act as a competing party, provided that the media group can act completely autonomously. Mediahuis Netherlands CEO Rien van Beemen set The Telegraph that “there is no possibility” that the merged group “can determine the advertiser policy for us in a roundabout way”. The advantages for Mediahuis lie in a wider range of options to serve advertisers, which should benefit its position in the advertising market.

The TV advertising market is 60-70 percent in the hands of RTL and Talpa, excluding the third parties that RTL in particular still serves. With those third parties, this would even be 70-80 percent. RTL also sells advertising space via Ad Alliance for a number of other channels and parties: Discovery Benelux, the Dutch television branch of the Walt Disney Company, DPG Media, Viacom and VodafoneZiggo (Ziggo Sport). Also ESPN, Ziggo Sport, Eurosport 1, Comedy Central, 24 Kitchen, Discovery, TLC, MTV, Fox, National Geographic and E! Pop culture.

Market power

In total, advertisers spend more than 800 million euros annually on TV advertising. According to an insider, Talpa is worth more to advertisers commercially than based on market share (16 percent), given the target group and the opportunities available to advertisers. As of this year, after a period of large numbers of gambling advertisements, it will again be prohibited to promote (online) gambling services via TV. According to an insider, the advertising revenue for TV operators in particular will be “a lot less”.

Chairman Henriëtte van Swinderen does not want to say to what extent the Association of Advertisers, which represents the interests of advertisers, is now content. “We have agreed with ACM not to discuss the remedy proposal with third parties.” Last week through the AD clear that the merger parties have made proposals to meet the complaints about too much influence on the (TV) market. The first of these has now become public. It is not known whether RTL will also slim down.

According to ACM, advertisers do not have a strong position. There are around 1,100 advertisers and the top 25 advertisers had a purchasing share of 30 percent in 2020. “No advertiser has a strong enough position on the buying side to counterbalance the power of the new entity,” according to the ACM.

A second hurdle is the possible market power that RTL-Talpa as a merged group may have vis-à-vis producers of television programmes. ACM was also investigating this at the beginning of last year. Both Talpa and RTL (including Blue Circle) have production houses within the group, and there is a fear that one commercial television giant with its own production branch has too strong a negotiating position with respect to external producers. The increase in scale in content production is the main driver for the merger: RTL subscription service Videoland must be able to compete with American video services.

The commercial radio market is dominated by Talpa, which has almost only competition from STER. For the time being, little will change, except that the cabinet wants to limit the number of FM licenses that one company can have to three. As a result, Talpa is expected to have to give up one FM frequency.