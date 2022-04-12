In the new AD Media Podcast the permanent media panel discusses these questions. De Winter himself is also included in this. Media reporter Dennis Jansen telephoned the StukTV presenter who was watching his ‘own funeral’ – including funeral card with black and white photo on Friday evening (‘With a jar of beer’). De Winter talks about his quote (about Stefano Keizers and Ortál Vriend) that didn’t make the program and the much-discussed scene. ,,RTL politely asked if that was okay. I thought it was beautiful. We live in a time when not much is allowed and allowed, but compliments to the makers that they dared to do this.” Then there is the discussion about Johnny de Mol staying on as a talk show host HLF8† “He should only be allowed to sit because he’s the boss’s son!” Angela de Jong was a guest at . this week Today Inside: ‘Talpa is not happy with what Johan Derksen said about Johnny de Mol.’