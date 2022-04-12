AD Media PodcastCan Johnny de Mol do the talk show HLF8 still present? How brave is Marieke Elsinga’s decision to temporarily stop with radio and television? And went the makers of The Traitors too far with Giel de Winter’s ‘funeral’?
In the new AD Media Podcast the permanent media panel discusses these questions. De Winter himself is also included in this. Media reporter Dennis Jansen telephoned the StukTV presenter who was watching his ‘own funeral’ – including funeral card with black and white photo on Friday evening (‘With a jar of beer’). De Winter talks about his quote (about Stefano Keizers and Ortál Vriend) that didn’t make the program and the much-discussed scene. ,,RTL politely asked if that was okay. I thought it was beautiful. We live in a time when not much is allowed and allowed, but compliments to the makers that they dared to do this.” Then there is the discussion about Johnny de Mol staying on as a talk show host HLF8† “He should only be allowed to sit because he’s the boss’s son!” Angela de Jong was a guest at . this week Today Inside: ‘Talpa is not happy with what Johan Derksen said about Johnny de Mol.’
Furthermore, the BZV cafe is open again, passes Make up your mind the revue and there is attention in the radio corner for Marieke Elsinga’s break at Q Music. And the mandatory stop of 3FM DJ Sander Hoogendoorn.
So listen! To the weekly AD Media Podcast, in which TV columnist Angela de Jong and reporters Dennis Jansen and Mark den Blanken discuss all the main, peripheral and side issues in the field of media. The presentation is in the hands of Manuel Venderbos.
