Talpa confirmed on Thursday evening that recordings are being made for a new season of reality soap Massa is Kassa, about catering entrepreneur Peter Gillis. But the company emphasizes that this “is no guarantee for a new season. We will only make a decision about a possible continuation of the series after the judge’s verdict,” said a spokesperson.
