With a putt for birdie on the last hole. The premiere of the Saudi Golf League in Spain, the LIV event at the wonderful Andalusian course of Valderrama, ended with a finale full of emotion. With the final embossment in the 18th of the American Talor Gooch to prevail with -12, only one shot ahead of his compatriot Bryson DeChambeau, who signed the pair at the end of the day, and three over the also American Brooks Koepka. David Puig stood out as the best Spaniard, seventh with -4, also crowned his team, Torque (along with Niemann, Sebastián Muñoz and Mito Pereira), in the collective classification with -16. Sergio García, a three-time champion in Valderrama, rowed to eleventh place with -2, and Eugenio López-Chacarra ran aground in 41st place with +8 (their team, the Fireballs, together with Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer, was sixth with -1). Garcia, by the way, smiles again after repairing his friendship with Rory McIlroy, and the reconciliation may open the doors of the next Ryder Cup, in Rome.

Dismantled myth. Neither Gooch nor DeChambeau nor Koepka had ever set foot on Valderrama, and they demolished the belief that in order to succeed among its curves, cork oaks and greens you had to be an expert with years of experience and many blows. Nothing of that. Gooch and DeChambeau applied the recipe for patience on the last day and ended up level on the decisive holes. Both signed the birdie on the par five of 17, while the music of Shakira and Bizarrap played on the course. In minute 18, Gooch played manual, creating an option to discount an impact while his rival got involved with a tee shot that lost the fairway, the risks of playing with the hammer, with a clean smash. DeChambeau emerged from the tangle with the loot he could conquer, the pair, and Gooch hit the putt from medium distance to debut the Saudi record of Valderrama. And by the way, heal that wound of American golf on this stage since his fall in the 1997 Ryder against the troop led by Severiano Ballesteros. Only 13 golfers among the 48 participants went down to the end of the par of the course after a less friendly day than the previous one.

Organizationally, the club considers holding the tournament a success, which has received more spectators than last year’s edition of the Andalucía Masters, then under the umbrella of the European circuit, has employed 1,600 workers during the competition week and has filled all hotels in the area. The Andalusian club and the Saudi League sealed an agreement for five seasons, at a rate of 25 million in prizes for each edition, after the break between Valderrama and the European Tour at the end of last year. It remains to be seen what the announced merger pact between the big circuits and LIV materializes to sign peace in world golf, an arrangement that not everyone on each side sees favorably. Valderrama and the Saudi League have just met, and it won’t just be a summer romance.

LIV Golf Andalucía classification.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.