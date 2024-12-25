Tallulah, youngest daughter of actors Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, has announced her engagement to musician Justin Acee. He asked for her hand in a romantic way, passing along a path of roses and candles, at her home in Idaho.

The young woman, 30 years old, has shared it with her followers. “Every day Justin,” she wrote. This news fills the whole family with good humor, at a time when his father’s health continues to deteriorate. Bruce Willis was forced to leave cinema two years ago due to an aphasia problem. He was later diagnosed with dementia.

For her part, Tallulah has not had an easy childhood or adolescence. Her parents separated when she was just four years old. Since he was 13 he has suffered from body dysmorphia -obsessive-compulsive disease in search of physical perfection- and was diagnosed with autism at the age of 29.

Demi Moore’s youngest daughter confessed that, although she is stable, there are difficult moments, but she knows how to cope with them thanks to her fiancé. “Waking up laughing with my partner would be the best kind of day, which, to be honest, happens very often,” she confessed to the magazine People last August. She then described her future husband as “the freckled, lanky gentleman she always dreamed of.”

His sisters, Rumer, mother of Bruce’s first granddaughter, and Scout, ages 36 and 33, They have celebrated this commitment in style.

Emma Henning was also very happy, the second wife of his father and mother of his younger sisters, Mabel and Evelyn, who remains by the actor’s side, taking care of him and pampering him so that he does not feel the weight of his illness.