With summaryTallon Greek Spoor won his first tennis match on Monday as the new number 23 in the world rankings. In the first round of the Paris masters tournament, American Christopher Eubanks was defeated in three sets: 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4. Botic van de Zandschulp also reached the second round.
Sports editorial
Latest update:
7:35 PM
