With summaryTallon Greek track failed to reach the semi-finals of the ATP tournament in Halle. The winner of last week’s Libéma Open stranded in the quarterfinals against Andrej Rublev, the number seven in the world: 6-3, 3-6, 4-6.



Sports editorial



23 Jun. 2023

With that, the preparation for Wimbledon is over for Greek track. The number 29 in the ATP ranking uses the grass tournaments to prepare for the grand slam in London. Greek track canceled today for the grass tournament in Mallorca. In the run-up to the third grand slam tournament of the year, which starts on July 3, he prefers rest to an extra tournament.

‘It was a good week with some tough games in Halle. Time to rest and get myself ready for Wimbledon,’ writesGreekspoor on Instagram. “See you in London.”

Greek track started the match excellently in Halle, by breaking Roeblev in his service game and winning the first set 3-6. However, the Dutchman, who won the Rosmalen grass tournament last week, could not continue that line. Roeblev broke the Greek track twice in the second set and then also accelerated in the decisive third set.

Tallon Greek Railway. © ANP



Although the Greek track postponed his execution with two games won and brought the tension back to 5-4, the Russian qualified for the semi-finals. Greek track killed two game points in the decisive game, a gift that Rublev gratefully unwrapped. The Russian immediately cashed in his first match point.

The Greek track reached the quarterfinals of the tournament in Halle on Thursday by beating the Polish title holder Hubert Hurkacz.

Medvedev out

Roberto Bautista Agut from Spain has eliminated Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals at Halle’s grass tournament. The eighth-seeded Spaniard defeated the first-seeded Russian in straight sets: 7-5 7-6 (3) at the German tournament. Bautista Agut, the number 23 in the world ranking, thus meets Rublev in the semifinals.

Tallon Greek Railway. ©AFP

Medvedev, the world number 3, started the game by winning Bautista Agut's serve. The Russian immediately returned his own service afterwards. A second break gave the Spaniard the set win with 7-5. In the second set, Bautista Agut was stronger in the tiebreak and used his first match point at 6-3.





Schedule and results

