With videoEven after his victory at the ATP tournament in Rosmalen, Tallon Grepe continues to perform excellently on grass. The 26-year-old Haarlemmer settled in Halle, Germany, in a true thriller with Hubert Hurkacz, to whom he had lost last month in the second round of Roland Garros: 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (8).



22 Jun. 2023

At 4-3 in the first set, Greek track broke his opponent for the first time. In the next game he used his second set point. In the second part it was a different story. Greek track twice lost a game on its own serve and went down 1-6, after which the third set ended in a tiebreak.

In this, the Greek track made it unnecessarily exciting by losing a generous lead at both 3-0 and 6-3. He left no less than four match points unused, after which Hurkacz in turn missed one chance to finish the match. At his fifth chance, it was still a hit for the Greek track, who is still undefeated on grass this season.

,,It was an exciting denouement”, said the Greek track in the interview on the track. ,,But I stayed calm, I went for the win and I succeeded. Initially I had some physical problems, but as the game progressed it got better. I probably played my best tennis in the third set.”

Quarterfinal against Rublev

Hurkacz, who ranks twelve places above the Greek track as number 17 in the world, won the Halle tournament last year. In the next round, the Dutchman will again face a renowned opponent. He then takes on the third-placed Russian Andrei Rublev, the number 7 in the world.

Just like against Hurkacz, Greek track hopes to be able to take revenge. ,,I missed three match points against him earlier this year in Doha, only to lose in the end. So I hope to rectify that. Confidence is very high, especially after the victory in Rosmalen. A dream came true. I feel really good on grass at the moment."

