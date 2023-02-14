with summary Dutch party at ABN Amro Open: Tallon Greek track also reaches second round

Tallon Grepe has qualified for the second round of the ABN Amro Open. The number 61 in the world won in two difficult sets against the Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer (ATP-72): 7-6(7), 7-5. The Haarlemmer follows the example of compatriot Gijs Brouwer in Ahoy, who placed in the last sixteen earlier in the day. Both men received a wild card.