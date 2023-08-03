Tallon Greek track convincingly won his first match at the ATP tournament in Washington. The best placed Dutchman in the world ranking (37th) easily defeated the British Liam Broady in the United States: 6-4, 6-2.

The match between Greek track and Broady, the number 125 in the world, lasted just under an hour and a half. In the last sixteen, the 27-year-old Dutchman will compete against the Frenchman Gaël Monfils or the Kazakh Alexandr Boeblik.

Greek track lost his first match at Wimbledon last month, but is otherwise working on an excellent 2023. He won the first ATP tournaments of his career this year: in January in Pune, India, and in June for his own audience, the Libéma Open in Rosmalen.





Immediately in the first game of the match, Greek track broke his opponent. He did not relinquish that advantage, although in the third game he missed an excellent opportunity to run further by missing five break points. At 5-4, Greek track used its second set point. The second part started identically, again the Dutchman took a 1-0 lead through a break. At 3-1 he again won the service game against the Broady, which more or less decided the game. At 5-2 he decided the game with his first match point.

Botic of the Sand Scallop

Botic van de Zandschulp will not be playing for the time being due to the ankle injury he sustained last month. He signed out earlier this week for the Toronto masters tournament (August 7 to August 13) and also for the Cincinnati masters tournament (August 13 to 20), according to his management, things are not looking good.

,,He is not playing for the time being and that is a hard blow. It’s a bit of a shame, because he wanted to accelerate in the second half of the season after a series of disappointments,” said his manager Dille Rikkert. Van de Zandschulp (27) also signed out for the Hamburg clay tournament in July and he also decided not to play the Kitzbühel tournament.

Botic of the Sand Scallop. © REUTERS



Van de Zandschulp, the number 46 in the world, sustained the injury during a physical training, a day before leaving for Hamburg. He will undergo various examinations this week and hopes to be able to resume training in the short term. The US Open, the last grand slam tournament of the year, starts on Monday, August 28. ,,For the time being there is no panic for the US Open, but it is not an ideal preparation. The tournament starts in about four weeks and we look at it every week," said Rikkert.

Gijs Brewer

Gijs Brouwer has reached the second round at the Los Cabos tennis tournament in Mexico. The 27-year-old Dutchman won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 in the opening round against Canadian Gabriel Diallo, who is four places above Brouwer in the world rankings in 140th place.

Brouwer did not get further than the second round on the grass of the American Newport last month. On his debut at Wimbledon, the Dutchman stranded in the opening round against the German Alexander Zverev after he had qualified for the grand slam tournament through the qualifications.

