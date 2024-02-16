with videoTallon Greekpoor has again reached the semi-finals of the ABN Amro Open. He defeated the Finn Emil Ruusuvuori in the quarterfinals on Friday evening: 7-5, 7-6. The 27-year-old tennis player from Haarlem is the first Dutchman with two consecutive semi-finals in Rotterdam since tournament director Richard Krajicek in 1997 and 1998. A dream poster against Jannik Sinner, who reached the semi-finals after losing Milos Raonic, awaits.