09/21/2024 – 21:14

G4 Educação, which offers courses for entrepreneurs, announced on Saturday night, the 21st, that executive Tallis Gomes has resigned from his positions as CEO and chairman of the company’s board. He was one of the founders of G4. The announcement comes after the negative repercussions in recent days, in the business world, of a sexist statement by Gomes on his social networks.

G4 also announced that a woman will take over as CEO. The position will be filled by Maria Isabel Antonini, partner and current CFO of the company.

“G4 reaffirms its commitment to impactful executive education, in which female leadership has always been a leading player,” the company’s announcement said. G4 also reported that Antonini has over 20 years of experience in business leadership and management and is the former CEO of Singu, a company that was also founded by Gomes.

Gomes also posted his resignation on his Instagram account and said he had listened carefully to the comments and criticism he had received in recent days. “The company is bigger than any of us and will continue its great mission of helping to generate jobs in our country through entrepreneurship,” wrote Gomes. “Thank you very much for all the support I have received and also for the criticism. I only got to where I am because of the setbacks I have taken in life, from which I have learned. This will be another one of those learning experiences,” he said.

He also wrote that he had expressed himself in an “unacceptable way about the role of women.” “Unjustifiable,” he said Saturday night.

Hope’s Expulsion

Earlier, women’s fashion brand Hope announced that it had decided to expel him from the company’s advisory board. The decision was made after the company’s heiress and managing partner, Sandra Chayo, came out in defense of the businessman on her social media, which generated a negative repercussion. “We believe that this is a time when he needs to reflect on the importance of female leadership and how this evolution brings gains and benefits to the entire society, which will not go backwards,” said Chayo in the new statement this Saturday.

Sexist speech

The comment posted on Instagram by Gomes, in which he said “God save me from a female CEO,” sparked a series of posts on social media, especially on LinkedIn, by female executives who criticized the statement and reinforced their pride in being female leaders.

After the first post, when the topic had been discussed in WhatsApp groups that include lawyers and women in the business sector, Gomes made a new post, in which he apologized for the “mistake” and said he had been “unfortunate in saying what kind of woman I would like in my life”. Before the retraction, he also received comments on social media from female former G4 students who said they regretted having paid for the company’s courses.

Criticism of Gomes in recent days has been made by names such as the president of Banco do Brasil, Tarciana Medeiros, businesswoman Luiza Helena Trajano, from Magalu, Gabriela Onofre, from the Publicis group, influencer Nathália Rodrigues, from the Nath Finanças channel, Carol Paiffer, from the Atom group, among other women who lead large companies.

On Wednesday, the 18th, when answering questions from followers on social media, Gomes said that women who are CEOs of companies do not make “the best use of feminine energy”. He had written that “with rare exceptions, this woman (CEO) will go through a process of masculinization that will put my home in fourth place, me in third place and my children in second place”. He also said that positions like his require the CEO to be “too tough to handle” and that “the world began to fall apart exactly when the feminist movement began to force women to play the role of men” and that women should use “feminine energy in the right places, home and family”.

The next day, when the topic had already received negative repercussions, he said: “At no point in my text did I want to question the ability of a woman to be a CEO. I said solely and exclusively, with the wrong words and in the wrong tone, who I would like by my side as my wife,” he said in the retraction. He continued, in the post after the repercussions: “My words do not represent what G4 is as a company. We are proud to deserve the trust of many successful female executives. My most sincere apologies for causing this discomfort to all of you. Women belong wherever they want to be.”

The retraction, however, was not enough to contain the negative repercussions.

Criticism

The president of the board of directors of Magazine Luiza, Luiza Helena Trajano, took a stand on social media when she was questioned about a recent partnership between Magalu and G4. Luiza explained in the post that the relationship with Gomes’ company was “one-off” for an event, and not a long-term contract. “I do not agree at all with the position of one of the company’s partners regarding women,” she wrote in the post. “I raised three children working hard, including as CEO of Magalu. I knew how to take care of them and the elderly in the family,” she added.

President of Publicis Groupe in Brazil, Gabriela Onofre used Linkedin to highlight the role of women who lead businesses. The executive said she was happy to not be the only woman in the market, but one of several managers who occupy the top echelons of companies. “I am a CEO. I am a woman. I am a mother. I am a wife. I generate millions in EBITDA. And how happy I am to know that I am just one among thousands,” she posted on the platform.

Tax lawyer Glaucia Lauletta, a partner at Mattos Filho law firm, posted on her social media that the lack of women in leadership positions is mainly due to “the reinforcement of mistaken stereotypes and the dissemination of limiting beliefs.” “All of this feeds the collective unconscious and conscious, which still tend to reduce women to a single role, usually one of subservience. Denying women symmetry of opportunities is unfair, shameful, and undignified. In addition, it is a huge waste. The leadership positions in this flawed world in which we live are predominantly occupied by a single standard. Diversity, in all its aspects, is the only way to fix what has been done. Limiting women’s capacity and ambition is ignorance and a total disconnect with reality. Outrage is not enough; we want action and change. There is no more time to waste,” wrote Lauletta.

Who is Tallis Gomes?

Tallis Gomes gained prominence in the business world in 2011. At the time, at the age of 25, when ride-hailing was a novelty in the country, he created Easy Taxi. In 2016, he created the Singu platform, defined as the “Uber of beauty”, offering hairdressing, waxing and manicure services at home.

Easy Taxi merged with Spanish ride-hailing app Cabify, which later closed its doors in Brazil. Singu received investment from Natura. Gomes was even featured on the Forbes Under 30 list. Gomes calls himself a “management expert.” Along with other names in the field, he founded G4 in 2019, a business school that claims to offer mentoring on sales, management, marketing, and artificial intelligence for entrepreneurs, founders, and managers.

This is not the first time his statements have gained repercussion. Earlier this year, in a podcast, he stated that he does not hire “leftists” and that his employees work “80 hours a week.”