The decision was made after the businessman said, on his social media, that he would not be engaged to his wife if she occupied the position of CEO of a large company.

Brazilian lingerie company Hope announced this Saturday (September 21, 2024) that businessman Tallis Gomes, 37, is no longer part of the brand’s Advisory Board. The departure comes 2 days after Gomes made a post on his Instagram profile, in which he declared that he would not be engaged to his wife if she occupied the position of CEO of a large company.

In a statement, Sandra Chayo, director of Hope, said that Tallis’s statements do not represent the company’s principles.

“I was surprised to read the post, as it does not reflect his conduct, he has always respected me and valued female leadership”said Chayo, hours before Hope announced the businessman’s departure.

TALLIS GOMES

Businessman Tallis Gomes is the executive director of G4 Educationbusiness education startup.

On Thursday (19.Sep), Gomes published: “God save me from a female CEO. With rare exceptions (I personally only know of two), this woman will go through a process of masculinization that will invariably put my home in 4th place, me in 3rd place and my children in 2nd place.”

The businessman also said that the position is not “the best use of feminine energy” and that “the greatest benefit of a woman” is in the home and in the family.

Here is the publication:

THE OTHER SIDE