Tallinn | Patrick Tiainen was beaten at the Pride event to the point of hospitalization – “I’m only now beginning to understand what happened”

Patrick Tiainen, who was attacked at the Pride event in Tallinn, says he is not feeling well.

in Tallinn At the Baltick Pride event under attack the beleaguered pastor Patrick Tiainen got home from the hospital on Tuesday and is now waiting for extensive facial surgery.

“I just got home and far away,” says Tiainen on Tuesday after four in the afternoon.

Tiainen’s condition is bad, and it’s difficult to talk because of the pain.

He says that his upper jaw bone was broken in several places. In addition, several bones in the facial area are broken, some in several pieces. However, the face cannot be cut before the swelling subsides.

Tiais was first treated in Tallinn, from where she was transported to Jorvi Hospital and finally to Turku University Central Hospital (Tyks), where the surgery will be performed.

“It was only at Tyks that I realized that we are now close to home. There the gloves seemed to fall from the hands. It feels like I’m only now beginning to understand what happened and what could have happened,” says Tiainen.

So far, he has only hazy memories of the situation.

On Wednesday morning, Patrick Tiainen found the picture he took in the hospital on his phone. A policeman is sitting next to me.

Injuries are also spiritual, but according to Tiainen, their extent becomes clear only when the acute crisis phase is over.

“The mind slowly settles where it settles. I am aware that this is a potentially traumatizing event,” says Tiainen.

He says that he asked for and received discussion help to handle the situation.

Tiainen talks about what happened in terms of the rainbow community.

“One of those present at the time of the attack said he doesn’t know if we will ever recover from this. The event has brought to the surface a long-standing fear. It turned out that the fear was not in vain after all,” says Tiainen.

In the crisis phase, the most important thing for Tiaisen is to deal with the fact that she has been attacked as a person.

Tiainen has also told about his condition on his own Instagram page.

Tit was in Tallinn on Sunday to speak at the popular gay bar Bar X at an event organized on the closing day of the Baltic Pride event. The attack happened in the middle of a speech.

The man who attacked Tiaisen had first asked “where is the gay pastor”, after which he had hit Tiaisen in the face and tried to stab him.

The people who were there had managed to stop the man and held him until the police and two ambulances had arrived.

In addition to Tiainen, a 49-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man who were protecting her received injuries. They were also taken to the emergency room.

Estonians Postman-magazine and Delphi-news website, the police have confirmed the attack and arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of the crime. A preliminary investigation into the case has been started.

Tit founded the neo-charismatic Usko sana church in Kokkola at the age of 20.

HS interviewed Tiai 2017 and after that in 2018, when Tiainen had left the leadership of the church. Tiainen said at the time that he had accepted his homosexuality.