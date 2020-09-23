Highlights: The soldier posted in Bahia’s Risia police station gave the party

Uproar and fighting of fellow policemen in the party

After the matter came to light, the image of the police was getting tarnished

District SP Vipin Mishra suspended 8, will be investigated

Rahul Yadav, Bahraich

A liquor party at a constable’s house in UP’s Bahraich district caused a lot of ruckus. In fact, the constable had called his policemen on the party. During this, drunk policemen created a lot of uproar. When the matter reached the SP, the accused policemen were suspended with immediate effect.

Let us explain the whole matter to you. The soldier stationed at Risia police station in Bahraich organized a party at his house. Many policemen who arrived at this party created a ruckus after drinking alcohol. Drunken policemen also beat each other up. After the matter came to light, the image of the police was getting tarnished. After this, the SP suspended eight policemen posted at Risia police station. Also, the investigation of the entire case has been submitted to ASP Nagar. The soldiers did not even inform the matter to their high officials.

The party was organized at the residence of constable Maheep Shukla posted at Risia police station. Some soldiers from the police station joined the party. During this time, jam got jammed. It is said that when the intoxicating liquor prevailed, the soldiers lost their temper and created a ruckus. Not only this, the soldiers also fought among themselves. No one reported this ruckus and the fighting of the soldiers to their top officers, but the SP was informed about the whole matter.

SP suspended the accused policemen

SP Vipin Mishra suspended the constables Rajesh Yadav, Amit Yadav, Ajay Yadav, Pankaj Yadav, Vinod Yadav, Pawan Yadav, Afzal Khan and Mahesh Shukla with immediate effect.

ASP will investigate the case

SP Vipin Mishra told NBT Online that a case of commotion of the soldiers by drinking liquor in the party and fighting among themselves was detected. Senior officials were not informed about the incident. Eight soldiers have been suspended on charges of tarnishing the image of the police in the public. The investigation of the entire case has been submitted to the Additional Superintendent of Police.