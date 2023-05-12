The most anticipated match by all had the result intended by the “Millionaires” fans: the Superclásico between River and Boca took place on the 15th date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, where the “Millionaire” agonizingly won 1-0 with a goal from Miguel Borja, from a penalty, after an offense sanctioned by Darío Herrera, committed by Agustin Sandez on Pablo Solari.
The referee had a difficult and controversial task: he had wristed with the cards to avoid getting second yellow cards but he risked a final penalty in a tie with a game that was fading away, and the Colombian was in charge of catching the ball that was burning and defined the goal, with “Chiquito” Romero going to the opposite side.
Now the “Millionaire”, who continues to be the only leader of the contest, will face workshops In cordoba, in one of the most difficult games he will have in the previous one, taking into account the hierarchy and the level that the team led by Javier Gandolfi has been exhibiting. Let’s go with the previous one.
What are the latest news from Talleres?
The albiazul coach Javier Gandolfi is thinking of creating a variation on the XI that beat Racing in Avellaneda: the return of Alan Franco as Rodrigo Villagra’s companion in midfield, replacing Ulises Ortegoza. The rest would be the same ones that were imposed before the “Academy”.
What are the latest River news?
The coach will not have Agustín Palavecino, Elías Gómez or Ezequiel Centurión, expelled in the Superclásico. However, neither was a starter against Boca, so Demichelis has in mind repeating the same team that won last Sunday, although he has a doubt: if Paulo Díaz returns or if Emanuel Mammana remains in the central defense.
In which stadium is the Talleres-River played?
Date: Sunday May 14
Location: Cordoba, Argentina
Stadium: Mario Alberto Kempes
Hours: 9:30 p.m. in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, 8:30 p.m. in Bolivia and Venezuela and 7:30 p.m. in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru
Referee: Nicolas Ramirez.
How can you see the Talleres-River?
In Argentina, the match between Talleres and River can be seen on TNT Sports. To obtain it, you must buy the Soccer Pack.
Possible formations?
Workshops: Guido Herrera; Gastón Benavídez, Matías Catalán, Lucas Suárez; Nicolás Pasquini, Rodrigo Villagra, Alan Franco, Rodrigo Garro, Ramón Sosa; Michael Santos and Diego Valoyes.
River Plate: Franco Armani; Milton Casco, Emanuel Mammana or Paulo Díaz, Leandro González Pirez, Enzo Díaz; Enzo Perez, Rodrigo Aliendro; Nacho Fernández, Nicolás De la Cruz, Esequiel Barco; Lucas Beltran.
Forecast?
I think that Talleres, being local, will prevail and strike against River. It will be a close 2-1 game, with a goal from Michael Santos and the other from Rodrigo Garro. Rodrigo Aliendro will discount.
