Both entities reach a collaboration agreement for the remainder of the season, although with the anticipation of renewing it Real Murcia team and management pose with the Kia XCeed PHEV and the Kia Sportage MHEV. / TMG EFQ Saturday, April 24, 2021, 02:48



Kia Talleres M. Gallego and Real Murcia have reached a collaboration agreement for the remainder of the season. Last Wednesday, April 14, both parties signed the contract that binds them until the end of the league with the intention of continuing to collaborate in the coming years.

During the event, the players and the management of the paprika team were able to get to know both the Kia XCeed PHEV and the Kia Sportage MHEV up close. According to Manuel Gallego, manager of Talleres M. Gallego, “the concession has always been committed to sponsoring sporting events in the Region, such as the Cycling Tour of Murcia, the Artillery Cross in Cartagena, the City Race and the 10K Floración Cieza etc. so now more than ever, it is time to support Real Murcia ». Gallego also had words of appreciation for the Murcian team for their willingness to reach an agreement that would be beneficial for both parties, while also encouraging other companies to collaborate with the team so that it can continue to grow and return to the elite of the Spanish football.