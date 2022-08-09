Behind the wooden door, there is an unexpected garden. An avocado tree grew where it had no chance, in cold land, at 2,200 meters. The American poet Ámbar Past planted it almost 50 years ago when she founded, along with others, this space, a collective of Mayan women and men that disseminates literature in the Tzotzil, Tzeltal, Cachiquel or Zapotec languages ​​from San Cristóbal de las Casas, in the South of Mexico. The sign at the entrance has begun to wear where the rain and wind hit it, but the name is still etched into the wood: Taller Leñateros. The wham from the guillotine to the morning it warns that the publishing house is underway.

This Wednesday, Carmen Sánchez spins the press about the piece she is preparing. With each turn, she has a harder time applying pressure and eventually the water runs off. The 21-year-old woman, the youngest of the workers in the workshop, undoes the force until the machine turns easily and under her heavy iron appears a heart-shaped face with an open mouth made of recycled cardboard. Sánchez places it on top of the rectangular sheets of the same material that she spread out on the next table. When the sun dries them, they will be the covers of another copy of Spells and drunkenness, the first book devised by the workshop. They are already in their third edition, which will include a prologue written by Senator Jesusa Rodríguez.

Spells and drunkenness is an anthology of songs by Mayan women. The first edition, published in the 1990s, took 17 years to come out because it had to be compiled, translated, and finally screen printed. More than 150 women participated; they made 2,000 copies in Tzotzil, Spanish and English. While this publication progressed, other less complex titles, also printed on recycled materials, began to be added to the catalog of the publisher-printer, in addition to the notebooks and prints that they also sell. They were all made in this same house.

Carmen Sanchéz prepares the covers for ‘Conjuros y ebriedades’. Elizabeth Matthews

Javier Balderas, who was 20 years old when Taller Leñateros was founded in 1976, remembers it this way: “Above all, it was the idea of ​​Ámbar [Past]. She was concerned to make the expression of the women of the original Tzotzil people visible.” “A form of expression”, she resumes, “and a small economic remuneration”. Some of the first women who joined the group came from working in the fields, for example, or from being domestic workers. That was the first of the objectives. The second, continues the man, was that the environmental impact of its production be as little as possible.

“47 years ago, there was not much talk in Mexico about climate change,” says Balderas, “but we couldn’t do work with fallen trees, we had to pick them up and give them new life.” In the workshop, donations of old school notebooks, books or magazines accumulate. Everything is recycled. There are also corners covered with branches, pieces of wood, palm leaves or dried mass flowers sent by the local priest. They are also used to make paper. To grind these fibers, they invented a machine that works without electricity, with a pedal, and which became the symbol of the workshop. “The Mayan on a bicycle,” says Balderas.

Javier Balderas runs the machine that grinds the fibers to make paper. Elizabeth Matthews

Out in the open in the backyard of the workshop, the 65-year-old man remembers how cold it was there in the early years. Although those intense temperatures are no longer felt – today the minimum is 12 degrees – a tradition that began then continues: at 10 in the morning the printing press stops to have a cup of coffee that warms the belly. Those were the years in which almost 200 people came together to debate, agree and create.

Petra Hernández, who is now 50 years old, moved among those first women, even as a girl. This Wednesday, the woman covers notebook covers with recycled paper. She places the glue and applies heat with an iron. “It’s very cute,” she says. At 18, she wrote a poem that was included in the play Spells and drunkenness. That song later became a little black and gold book titled Love spells. The Spanish translation begins like this: “May it arrive / with flowers / in the heart of him / the man. / May he arrive / with all his heart. / Let him speak / with my flesh. / May his blood ache / for me.”

From ‘Bom’ to ‘Alquimia’, from Chiapas to Yale

Ámbar Past left San Cristóbal de las Casas for India about a decade ago, but the workshop has continued to function. Currently, 16 people work: 12 women and four men. Eight are employed full time. Only one of them gets to pay social security. In addition to Spells and drunkennessthe publisher and printer has published titles such as boom, a cookbook of finite pages on how to obtain natural dyes. EITHER Bolom Chona children’s book inspired by a popular song with a retractable jaguar that unfolds when you open the pages.

A copy of the first, from 1989, was acquired by Yale University and is housed by the Robert B. Haas Family Arts Library. The second was awarded at the Guadalajara International Book Fair, the most important in Spanish. The collective also edited eight issues of a magazine, gourd, which unfolds like a pre-Hispanic codex to vindicate the “way of making books” of the ancient Mayans. and just took out Alchemyan ironic text that proposes, for example, formulas to convert iron into gold.

Due to its trajectory, the work of the publishing house has just been recognized with the National Prize for Arts and Literature, in the category of Popular Arts and Traditions, which is awarded by the Ministry of Culture. The members of the group believe that literature in native languages ​​has gained some space since they founded the workshop. “But it is still very marginal and the big publishers are closed to our peoples,” says Balderas. However, other spaces of expression have emerged. Near the headquarters of Taller Leñateros, for example, is the Muy Gallery, which exhibits the work of contemporary Mayan and Zoque artists.

Dona Paulina’s flowers

Arriving at the top of Cerro Huitepec, half an hour from the printing house, Paulina Gómez grows flowers called pansies, with purple and yellow petals that form velvet faces. The woman removes the clump of old leaves and shows the plants that are growing in the small plot behind her house. The day before, she harvested the flowers to take them to the workshop and now only the small ones remain, the ones that will continue to grow and will be cut in eight days.

Detail of a sheet of paper made with pansy flowers.

Elizabeth Matthews

In the workshop, they use the flowers to obtain natural dyes and to print with a technique called petalography: the weight that is applied causes the flower to adhere to the recycled paper. It is one of the techniques they use the most and that is why Doña Paulina brings them bunches of fresh flowers every Tuesday. On the land, the woman also grows lettuce, cayote, celery or apples that she sells in the market. The thought of her offers it there too, they ask for it to make salads. It was in the market, when she was a child, more than 40 years ago, that she met Ámbar Past: “We were going to sell with my mother and there she asked for the flower.”

Since 1976, the collective has had better times – after the Zapatista uprising of 1994, when the world turned its eyes on the State of Chiapas and the masked men who demanded rights for peasants and indigenous people – and worse – during the covid-19 pandemic. , which curbed tourism and forced some members of the workshop to migrate to the United States–. In July, there was another one of those good moments, when the Ministry of Culture recognized his career. But shortly before, they had received a threat of eviction from the house they bought in 1982 for the equivalent of two million current pesos (almost $100,000).

The group keeps a signed contract with the previous owner and a payment receipt, but no public deed. The grandchildren of the former owner, who died in 2016, began to claim ownership after the man’s death and sued the publisher. The workshop obtained two favorable sentences, but in April a judge said that there was a verbal lease agreement between the parties. “It’s false, Taller Leñatero have been the legitimate owners for more than 40 years,” Georgina Alcázar, the lawyer who represents them, defends by phone. The lawyer has presented an amparo that will give them a few months of respite.

Javier Balderas shows part of the material they recycle. Elizabeth Matthews

Before closing for the day, Balderas brings a heavy book from the back, wrapped in a cloth backpack. From the back appears the face of the Mayan ruler Pakal made of yellow cardboard. It’s the last book they’re working on, Mama Moon, baby Sun, by the poet Maruch Méndez. The prize money will help them finance the first edition. “It fills us with great encouragement to know that more people in Mexico and the world can learn about our work,” says Balderas, sitting in front of the indomitable garden at the entrance. Petra Hérnandez, next to him, continues putting together covers. She places the glue and applies heat on the recycled paper. The wham of the guillotine sets the pace and Balderas intervenes to say that “the workshop has a great future”: “Here below its roots are very firm”. The avocado tree grows so much that these days they have had to prune it.

