A dozen local groups from the social, environmental, economic and municipal fields have participated electronically in the first meeting of the European Coleopter project. In two upcoming appointments, the specifications for the sustainable rehabilitation of the old Tallante hostel will be defined, in such a way that it contributes to invigorate the territory of the western area of ​​Cartagena.

Both the City Council and the interest groups agree on the need to make the rehabilitation of this building an example of efficiency in the use of energy, water treatment and traditional architecture.

Sustainable rehabilitation



“The idea is that this building becomes an example of good rehabilitation practices, which can be taken as a reference,” according to the Councilor for the Environment, Cristina Mora.

The Coleopter project is funded by the ‘Interreg Sudoe’ program, which supports regional development in southern Europe. It has a budget of 1,091,208 euros with a duration of three years. Eight partners from Spain, Portugal and France participate in the project. Among them is the Technology Center for Energy and the Environment (Cetenma) and the Cartagena City Council.

As reported by a municipal spokesperson, there were many needs expressed in the first meeting by the participating groups about the Tallante building, highlighting aspects such as the conservation of native species and dissemination of the environmental, geological and cultural values ​​of the area, the alternatives of leisure, the promotion of entrepreneurship and tourist accommodation.

“Territorial dialogue is an innovative process of collaborative construction, not only of participation, which is being put into practice for the first time in Cartagena,” according to the mayor.