D.he number of infections in Germany is increasing. After a deceptively quiet summer, the second corona wave is coming faster and more violently than feared. The federal and state governments again decided to tighten the measures to put a stop to the pandemic.

But which are the right ones? Accommodation bans for tourists from risk areas are highly controversial and have already been partially overturned by the courts. Are curfews and contact restrictions more effective?

also read

Maybrit Illner’s panel discussion on Thursday evening under the heading “Corona chaos – is the pandemic getting out of control?” Initially looked like a repetition from spring. With the Thuringian Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left), the Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Manuela Schwesig (SPD) and the virologist Jonas Schmidt-Chanasit, politicians and experts met, as they did then, to argue about the correct way to deal with an increasingly diffuse infection.

In addition, the head of the health department in Frankfurt / Main, René Gottschalk, the pandemic officer of the German Medical Association, Susanne Johna, and the manager of a hotel, Caroline von Kretschmann, took part in the discussion in the studio.

The most resolute attitude of the evening

However, while in March the focus of the debate was still on overcrowded intensive care units, triage and dramatic deaths in northern Italy, the excitement about accommodation bans now brought into play by Illner seemed almost harmless. Schwesig defended her resolute stance for strict requirements for tourism in her federal state: “As a high-tourism country, we have good reasons to say that we have to have our travel traffic under control.”

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Incidentally, the fact that people from risk areas have to be tested is not a new decision, but has been a proven standard in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania since the summer. After all, five million tourists were already in the country during the pandemic without a significant increase in new infections.

The most ardent plea of ​​the evening

As if the question of who goes on vacation and where was the biggest problem in the current situation, so continued the discussion. Gottschalk even felt transported back to the time of the Thirty Years’ War. “Hotels and lodging establishments haven’t been hotspots lately. I would not have issued such a ban on accommodation, ”he said. Rather, he criticized the irresponsible behavior of many tourists, who too often pretend that the pandemic did not even exist.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Caroline von Kretschmann made a fiery plea for her industry. “The accommodation ban is a creeping lockdown for us,” she said and criticized the “unbelievable regulatory chaos” caused by the new measures. “We have invested a lot in the hotel industry and changed all of the concepts since the lockdown, and our guests reflect that to us and say that they feel safe with us.”

The warning of the evening

When asked how accommodation bans, curfew hours and contact restrictions should be enforced, the group quickly realized that there was actually no staff. Schmidt-Chanasit warned against always creating new rules instead of enforcing the existing ones, and Susanne Johna relied on the morale of the population: “The decisive factor is still the responsibility of each individual. We can still make great rules. If people don’t stick to it, it’s of little use ”.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Bodo Ramelow, however, spoke out in favor of strengthening the regulatory agencies. The fact that the left-wing politician, of all people, campaigned for the Bundeswehr to be used if necessary to trace infection chains, was a notable footnote in the discussion. “I am very grateful to the Bundeswehr. Without them we wouldn’t have made it in some hotspots. “

The media criticism of the evening

On the other hand, Ramelow did not save with harsh criticism of the media. The negative coverage of the meeting between the prime ministers and the chancellor was visibly nauseating for him. “How do we manage that journalism shows that yesterday not 16 doodles sat together, but 16 prime ministers worked hard on solutions,” Ramelow grumbled.

Ramelow expressed little optimism about the near future. He does not rely on the rapid introduction of a vaccine, rather one has to be prepared to live with the virus: “We have to build life risks into our everyday lives. Driving is also a risk that we accept, only with Corona are we completely off the track. “

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

In the end, Schwesig appealed to the common sense of the population and found clear words for reckless behavior. Solidarity is the most important thing in the current situation. “Is it really that bad to wear a mask on the train or in the supermarket, to keep your distance and to forego a binge?”

When the avoidance of a lockdown was discussed in March, it was imminent. The group now agreed that a second lockdown was not a new option and that hotels, restaurants, schools and daycare centers would have to remain open. The weeks leading up to Christmas will show how realistic this plan is.