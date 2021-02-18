A.As one of the most influential people in the world, Bill Gates was Sandra Maischberger’s guest. Six years ago, the Microsoft founder warned of a pandemic and proposed measures to counter it. However, he was “not convincing enough” thinks Gates. With his proposals, there would have been only ten percent of the current corona deaths. The American also presented his ideas for combating climate change.

The Saxon Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer had a hard time against this foresight. The CDU politician tried to spread hopes – which, however, was difficult, given his comments about the cancellation of the Easter holiday.

also read

While most Germans stay at home, footballers, on the other hand, are already out and about all over the world, including FC Bayern Munich. The studio guests – Tagesschau spokeswoman Pinar Atalay and journalists Constanze von Bullion and Ulrich Reitz – had little understanding for the behavior of those responsible for the club.

The football excitement of the show

Last week, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, CEO of FC Bayern AG, suggested a preferred vaccination for footballers. According to his own statements, the functionary wanted to increase the population’s trust in the vaccination. “I find that totally out of the question,” says von Bullion, “because Rummenigge really hypocritically pretends that the footballers are now sacrificing themselves.”

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

The truth is, footballers would just like to be vaccinated quickly. The FC Bayern coach, Hans-Dieter Flick, also showed on Monday that there is apparently a different perception of reality among footballers.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

In a press conference he described the SPD health politician Karl Lauterbach as “so-called experts”.

“It seems strange when someone hands out like that,” says Reitz. A still friendly criticism given the fact that Flick had only returned from Qatar a few days before his testimony with his team – and an infected Thomas Müller.

The most contradicting guest of the evening

There could not be an Easter holiday this year, Kretschmer said in the “Bild am Sonntag” – and thus destroyed the hope of income for many hosts and hoteliers. Kretschmer does not want to be understood that way.

“I am sorry if these statements have robbed people of hope. I want the opposite, ”says the Saxon Prime Minister. But he does not explain what is supposed to give hope in his statement. Maischberger shows a video by Lars Schwarz, President of the Hotel and Restaurant Association from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

The hotelier reports that, according to Kretschmer, numerous reservations over Easter have been withdrawn from him. “We’re really pissed off what happens,” says Schwarz.

“Is what I said wrong?” Asks Kretschmer. Often times, people would no longer be told the plain truth for fear of the reaction. “This means that in countries like the Czech Republic no more political decisions are made,” says Kretschmer.

In contrast to this, the Saxon Prime Minister does not explain what the value of decisions like in Germany and a so far largely unpredictable persistence in lockdown consists of.

The most forward-looking guest of the evening

Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who is connected from Seattle, shows how forward-looking action works. Almost six years ago, the entrepreneur warned of a global pandemic at a conference and suggested protective measures.

“It’s really sad that I wasn’t convincing enough,” says Gates. With the right steps, there would now be “less than ten percent of deaths and economic damage.” Gates sees the solution in the vaccine. “We have to make the production of vaccines work in the billions,” says Gates.

Here you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from Twitter and other social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

Production in Africa is also important. “In the rich countries we should be through by the end of the year,” says the entrepreneur, “for the rest of the world it will still require a lot of generosity.” He is divided on the need to vaccinate. It could also be “a shot backwards”. Each country has to decide for itself how acceptance can be increased.

“It’s about who people trust,” says Gates. In addition to scientists, these could also be religious leaders. He could not understand conspiracy theories against him, nor did he earn anything from the production of vaccines with his foundations. “If anything brings in money, we buy more vaccines from it,” says the Microsoft founder.

The air conditioning solution for the show

In his recently published book, Gates suggests action to combat climate change. Its goal is to reduce CO2 emissions to zero by 2050. The entrepreneur sees a problem in prices that have been too high so far. “Everything that is produced with low CO2 emissions is much more expensive. This price difference makes these products priceless, ”explains Gates.

Investments are therefore primarily needed to keep the price down. The price difference to conventionally produced materials can also be reduced by increasing production quantities – for example in the case of ecological aircraft fuels.

Here you can listen to our WELT podcasts We use the player from the provider Podigee for our WELT podcasts. We need your consent so that you can see the podcast player and to interact with or display content from Podigee and other social networks. Activate social networks

Despite his far-reaching proposals, Gates does not want to go into politics himself, as he emphasizes when Maischberger asked. “I don’t think I could do anything as a politician,” says Gates.

His role is to ensure that there are one day vaccines against, for example, HIV or tuberculosis. “That means decades of work, and I’m good at it,” says the Microsoft founder, “I’m not good at giving political speeches. I would be really terrible in that. “