President Zelensky wants to present his “victory plan”. He is supposed to bring peace with Russia, with the help of Western partners. What is known?

Kyiv – During his visit to the USA The Ukrainian president will present his long-awaited “victory plan” for the first time. Against the backdrop of the Kursk offensive, he is to use the new motivation after, according to media reports, some Western states had already pushed for peace negotiations. The plan is intended to bring complete peace, under the best possible conditions for the Ukraine.

According to an anonymous source close to the president Volodymyr Zelensky compared to the Kyiv Independent The “Victory Plan” aims to “create such conditions and such an atmosphere that Russia will no longer be able to ignore the peace formula and the peace summit”. This refers to the peace conference that took place in Switzerland in June.

Urgency in Selenskyj’s victory plan: Ukraine running for time

In contrast to the Ukrainian president’s previous ten-point plan, the victory plan is a slimmed-down version. It contains four points that should be discussed with Russia in any format. Not much is known about the plan yet – only that it must be done quickly.

“The victory plan envisages quick and concrete steps by our strategic partners – from today until the end of December,” Selenskyj told the news agency Interfax-Ukraine The implementation depends on Ukraine’s partners. The plan should build a bridge to a second peace summit in which Russia should also participate, he said.

William Taylor, vice president for Europe and Russia at the US Institute of Peace and former US ambassador to Ukraine, according to Kyiv Independent speculated: “The victory plan clearly takes advantage of the benefits of the previously successful Kursk operation.” This is also why things may need to move quickly – before the Ukrainian losses possibly outweigh the losses.

Selenskyj does not deviate from victory – and wants to take advantage of good conditions in the USA

According to Selenskyj, the US President could also Joe Biden He will make important decisions before he leaves office and thus strengthen Ukraine. Zelensky wants to urge Biden to hand over long-range weapons again. The plan may also be time-consuming in order to avoid potential consequences of a second Trump term.

“Let us do all this today, while all the officials who want Ukraine’s victory are in official positions,” Selenskyj said, according to Politico. With the Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump According to Selenskyj, Interfax-Ukraine but will also meet in September.

“There is and can be no alternative to peace, no freezing of the war or other manipulations that would only take Russian aggression to a new level,” Zelensky said in an evening speech on September 18. At the same time, Zelensky made it clear that Moscow was not interested in peace talks. Moscow However, in the past he has repeatedly complained that Zelenskyj had banned negotiations with Russia by decree and that this ban had yet to be lifted. (lismah)