Take a bath in red earth, step on the grass, walk for miles, connect with others of its kind, trumpet with joy, graze, play with mud; learn, in short, to do for the first time what is in their nature. In the last moment, the elephant mara he went through experiences he never knew before. Its adaptation in the Global Sanctuary for Elephants (Global Elephant Sanctuary), in Brazil, it was fast, very fast: just a year ago, on May 9, 2020, I left the Ecopark forever, the exzoological park of the City of Buenos Aires.

The derivation of any animal in captivity is complex. But even more complex is the derivation of an elephant, with specific diplomatic, health and logistics procedures. And even more difficult is whether the diversion of an elephant should be done in the middle of a pandemic, as it happened with Mara.

It was a Saturday, in the early autumn night, in the middle of an almost empty city at the time of the hardest isolation, when the Ecopark workers approached Sarmiento Avenue to say goodbye to her. There were 15 people, four cars, a tow truck and a truck. On the trailer of the truck was a shipping box the size of a container. Y inside the box was Mara.

The elephant Mara, leaving the former Buenos Aires Zoo behind to go to a sanctuary in Brazil. Photo: Fernando de la Orden

Her departure, the projection of a better future for her who had been in captivity for more than 50 years and the last 25 locked in the exzoo, was the only good news in a journalistic agenda focused on Covid. On social networks, thousands of people followed the journey first online and later through the hashtag #LanuevadidadeMara and #Maramoves.

Everything was unusual: an Asian beast in a truck through the streets of the City; an Asian beast in a truck on desolate roads, with no one coming or going because circulation was prohibited to prevent the spread of the coronavirus; an Asian beast being the reason for the opening of the land border between Argentina and Brazil after two months. His life had also been unusual.

The journey of the elephant Mara through the Brazilian routes.

Mara’s story

Mara was born in captivity about 55 years ago. India was her home country but she was soon sold to a zoo in Hamburg, Germany.

In May 1970, a circus man got it, Ramón Tejedor, who took it to Montevideo to exhibit it at the Circo Africa. A year later, Tejedor brought her to Argentina, where she was incorporated into the South American Circus.

Later, the Tejedor family decided to sell the circus and Mara was bought by the rhodes in March 1980. Fifteen years later, In October 1995, he began his life at the Buenos Aires Zoo, when Justice seized it from Rodas.

In the Palace of the Elephants, a construction that emulates a Hindu temple, Mara never adapted. There was no way I could do it. Kuki and Pupi, two African elephants, were already in the enclosure: Asian elephants, like Mara, do not understand each other with Africans, like Kuki and Pupi, and their coexistence in the same space is discouraged.

But the exzoo remained the three together until 2010, when after an episode in which Pupi ended up hurt, the authorities determined their separation. While the Africans occupied the interior of the Palace of the Elephants, Mara was outside, and vice versa.

Mara’s life in the sanctuary

Mara was the 861th animal to be relocated since, in 2016, the transfer of the zoo to the Buenos Aires government was announced and its reconversion as a space for less exhibition and greater scientific research.

The May 13, 2020, after four days of travel by road and inside a box, Mara stepped on the ground. Red earth, that of the Brazilian Mato Grosso, that of the sanctuary for elephants. The first thing he did was play: he stuck his trunk out, picked up that unpublished dirt and began to throw it over the box in which it had traveled and onto the sides of his body. Afterward, he took his time to reassure himself, keep moving forward, and definitely walk away from the box.

The arrival of the elephant Mara at the sanctuary in Mato Grosso, Brazil, after a journey of 2,700 kilometers.

On that first day he also gave news: he stepped on the grass after 25 years without doing it. And the following, which he accomplished in just one week, was even more exciting: he was able to interact with his species for the first time.

He spent the nights “talking” with Rana, an elephant who was already in the sanctuary. The talks – “vocalizations” the scientists call them – occurred from fence to fence because they were separated, in Mara’s first process of adapting. Today the two are best friends and for a long time there have been no bars to separate them.

Through the official accounts of the sanctuary On Instagram Y on Facebook, tens of thousands of users follow the news of Mara and Rana and the other three Asian elephants, Lady, Maia and Bambi, that make up the population of the refuge.

Through social networks, six months ago, information about Mara arrived that caused concern. I had lost my appetite, lost weight, and suffered a gastrointestinal compromise. Today, although his diet is still very careful, his pathology would have been left behind.

The elephants Mara, Rana and Bambi, together. Photo Global Sanctuary for Elephants

Mara’s tricks with food

Mara receives a diet that includes between four and five varieties of fruits and vegetables in the same meal. But learned to manipulate their caregivers and he pretends that he does not like certain fruits, so that they give him more of his favorites. They say from the sanctuary that once the caretaker no longer gives her the fruit she wants and walks away, she does eat the ones she set aside earlier. But it has to be quick, because sometimes her friend Rana anticipates and takes for herself what Mara left.

In February, from the Global Sanctuary for Elephant Instagram account, they posted: “She still it is a selective eater. Some days, he wants his apples whole; other days, they must be in the middle. Some days he will eat a banana if we give it to him; other days, we have to peel her for her. We also give him cooked rice every day and sometimes he likes to start with rice and watermelon, and other days he doesn’t eat rice until the end. Most of the elephants, including the rest of those here, will eat pretty much anything you give them in any order. “

In that same month, in a meal report, his caretaker Mateus wrote: “¡¡Mara ate everythingexcept the four-wheeler and the buckets! “. Also that day her caretaker had cut herbs and handed them to her. She, they say, ate with delight.” It’s the same grass that grows next to her, but it’s always tastier when someone else feeds it, “they wrote in the same post.

A refuge for elephants

The refuge in which Mara is located is located in the Cerrado biome, a wide ecoregion of Brazil in the state of Mato Grosso, known for its diversity of flora and fauna.

The space, with forests, streams, ponds and huge patches of grass, is not open to the public nor does it seek economic profit. It is, they describe, a place to shelter elephants rescued from circuses and zoos.

Today the sanctuary has several areas under construction to receive three African elephants, including Kuki and Pupi. At the same time, a fundraising campaign is open to build the habitat of Tamy, an Asian elephant that is in the exzoo of Mendoza.

NS