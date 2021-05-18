November and December were the last months of Fabián Rodríguez Simón in Buenos Aires. They say in his surroundings that, at that time, he still planned to return to the country. But that the swearing in of Martín Soria as minister, and the request for an investigation and the prohibition to leave the country by María Romilda Servini, who found him again in Montevideo, made him change his mind.

Installed in an apart hotel in Pocitos, one of the most charming areas of the Uruguayan capital, “Pepín”, as he is known in politics and in the courts, He spoke with his lawyers, learned international law for a month and rebuilt his last four years of life. And it was formally presented last week before the Uruguayan Refugee Commission (CORE), not without first warning Mauricio Macri, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta and Elisa Carrió, among others.

“I am not going to return to Argentina until the persecution against me ceases. I have well-founded fears that if I did, I would be unduly deprived of my liberty, with danger to my personal safety, in the framework of legal cases rigged as a pretext to imprison myself. “, he wrote with the procedures resolved in the public letter that he distributed this Monday.

A couple of hours later, while the Frente de Todos came out en masse as a sign of repudiation and even Alberto Fernández himself criticized the decision on the radio, Cristina Kirchner published his own letter. “Of impunity and fugitives: or when the masks fall”, he titled it. And he presented Rodríguez Simón as a “serial squeezer of judges and businessmen.”

Fabián Pepín Rodríguez Simón lawyer and PRO leader in a television interview after announcing his request for asylum in Uruguay.

“Pepín”, an extravagant lawyer with refined tastes who during the four years of the Cambiemos government moved through the first floor of the Casa Rosada as well as the living room of his apartment, swears among his intimates that Cristóbal López and Fabián de Sousa want him in prison. He even defends himself for the years in prison accumulated by the owners of the Indalo Group and Oil Combustibles: his friends say that he never had the interference attributed to him in the Comodoro Py courts. And who is persecuted for trying to tax gambling. María Romilda Servini is in charge of the cause for which the lawyer should show up for inquiry next month, accused of being part of an alleged illicit association.

López, De Sousa and all Kirchnerism believe the opposite of “Pepín”: they syndicate him as one of the main members of the “judicial table” that, according to the complaints presented by the legislators of the Frente de Todos, decided on almost everything that happened in the Judiciary.

Rodríguez Simón began to strengthen his link with Uruguay after the decision agreed with Macri to nominate him in 2015 as a deputy of Parlasur – a position he still holds and for which he must appear in a virtual session once a month – as a preventive move in case. Cristina Kirchner, as she transcended in some corridors, it occurred to her to seek the same destination. To exercise control by a man close to the PRO leader. As always, the former president, if she ever evaluated it, changed her plans.

In recent weeks, as he was able to reconstruct Clarion, “Pepín” spoke with Macri about his plans: the former president gave the go-ahead. He had already defended him publicly in March, in his first television comeback: “He did not even participate in the judicial table and they have summoned him for something else, which is the victimization of Cristobal López “.

The Buenos Aires head of government also validated his presentation as a refugee in one of the many talks they had in recent months. Rodríguez Simón has his greatest affinity with Rodríguez Larreta: he became, over time, an informal advisor free of charge.

Without talking it directly, He also garnered the support of Carrió, with whom he always had a special bond. The lawyer spoke with Juan Manuel López, head of the block of the Civic Coalition in Deputies and a specialist in judicial issues, invited at the beginning of 2019 to the marriage of his daughter together with the president of the Supreme Court, Carlos Rosenkrantz, the former attorney Bernardo Saravia Frías and José Torello, among others. Torello spent a long time in Uruguay during the pandemic until he settled back in his field in Bragado.

López notified his political boss. Carrió, as it transpired, endorsed the asylum: “It is a persecution.”

Once the papers have been presented, the Refugee Commission, the body in charge of receiving and analyzing the requests, created by Law 18.076 and protected by the UNHCR, has, according to the sources, a period that can take up to 6 months to confirm or deny the order. Meanwhile, “Pepín”, depending on his environment, is governed by “the principle of non-refoulement”. Later, he could request political asylum from President Luis Lacalle Pou, another status that, for now, would not be in the plans.