Qatar is hosting new indirect negotiations on Thursday for a truce between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, amid mounting international pressure to prevent a conflagration in the region.

Fears of a military escalation in the Middle East have prompted this new round of negotiations, at the request of the countries mediating the conflict: Qatar, Egypt and the United States.

The American president, Joe Biden said a ceasefire could prevent an Iranian attack on Israel in response to the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran on July 31, which Iran attributes to Israel.

Biden acknowledged, however, that these talks will be “difficult” after months of deadlock.

Israeli shelling of the Hamad residential district and its surroundings in Khan Yunis, Gaza.

Mediators only managed to achieve a one-week truce at the end of November, the only one since the start of the war in Gaza, triggered by a deadly Hamas attack in southern Israel on October 7. It allowed hundreds of Palestinian prisoners to be exchanged for hostages kidnapped by Hamas in that raid.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Qatari Prime Minister Mohamed bin Abdelrahman Al-Thani on Wednesday urged all parties not to “undermine” negotiations, issuing a veiled warning to Iran, Hamas and Israel.

“There is no more time to lose,” US envoy Amos Hochstein said in Beirut on the same day.

A ceasefire could also put an end to the almost daily exchanges of fire between the Israeli army and Lebanese Hezbollah, ally of Hamas and Iran, on the border of both countries.

A column of smoke rises during Israeli shelling in the village of Khiam in southern Lebanon, near the border with Israel.

Who will be present at the negotiations?

The new talks are based on a plan announced by Biden on May 31, which provides for a six-week truce in the first phase. and an Israeli withdrawal from densely populated areas of Gaza, as well as an exchange of the hostages for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas have been constantly exchanging accusations over the amendments introduced to Biden’s proposal.

The Israeli president blamed the Islamists for having demanded 29 changes to the proposal – which he did not specify – while they reproached him for having introduced two new demands. at the meeting held by the Israeli delegation with the mediators in Rome at the end of July.

These demands include the implementation of an Israeli control mechanism in the Netzarim corridor – which has divided the north and south of Gaza since the beginning of the war – to ensure that Hamas members do not regroup in the north, and ensuring the presence of the Army in the Philadelphia corridor – Gaza’s border with Egypt – to prevent arms smuggling.

Joe Biden, President of the United States

The talks, which will take place in the Qatari capital of Doha, will be attended by CIA Director William Burns, according to a US source close to the negotiations.

On the Israeli side will be a team headed by the head of Israel’s foreign intelligence service, Mossad, David Barnea; his counterpart in the internal service, Shin Bet, Ronen Bar; and Major General Nitzan Alon, who is overseeing the talks on behalf of the army, according to a report by Israel’s Channel 12 news channel.

It remains unclear whether Hamas, which has been labelled a “terrorist” organisation by the United States, Israel and the European Union, will take part in the summit.

A senior official of the group indicated on Wednesday that negotiations “with the mediators (…) have intensified,” adding that Hamas “wants the implementation of Biden’s plan and not negotiations for the sake of negotiations.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In the October 7 attack, Islamist militants killed 1,200 people in southern Israel, most of them civilians. They also kidnapped 251 people. The Israeli military says 111 are still in Gaza, although 39 are believed to be dead.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas and launched a military campaign in Gaza that has already left 40,005 dead, according to the Health Ministry. of this territory governed by Hamas since 2007, which had a population of 2.4 million inhabitants before the war.

Tensions in the Middle East have also escalated following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh and Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr on July 30 in an Israeli airstrike near Beirut.

Western leaders have urged Tehran not to attack Israel over Haniyeh’s death, but Iran on Tuesday rejected the request. Its allies in Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen are also threatening to respond to the killing of Haniyeh and Shukr.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said his country remained on “high alert.”

Hezbollah fighters carry the coffin of slain commander Fuad Shukr.

US news site Axios reported, citing US officials, that former President and White House hopeful Donald Trump held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday about the hostage deal and the ceasefire in Gaza.